September 2, 2018 / 3:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

No. 12 Irish start fast, top No. 14 Michigan

3 Min Read

Jafar Armstrong scored two rushing touchdowns, Brandon Wimbush passed for another score, and No. 12 Notre Dame held off No. 14 Michigan in the renewal of their rivalry 24-17 on Saturday night in South Bend, Ind.

Wimbush threw for 170 yards and gained a team-high 59 on the ground in the first meeting between the storied programs since 2014. Chris Finke caught three passes for 55 yards and a score in the season opener for both teams.

Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson passed for 227 yards in his Wolverines debut but also threw an interception and lost a fumble.

Michigan’s Karan Higdon gained 72 yards on 21 carries and scored a touchdown. Ambry Thomas scored on a 99-yard kickoff return for the Wolverines, who have lost 17 consecutive road games to ranked opponents.

The Irish led 21-10 at halftime.

Armstrong scored his first career touchdown on a 13-yard run to cap Notre Dame’s initial drive. The Irish required just 1:25 to go 75 yards, highlighted by Wimbush’s 28-yard pass to Miles Boykin.

Finke made a leaping grab over defensive back Brad Hawkins in the end zone to complete the Irish’s next possession. The 43-yard pass from Wimbush finished off a seven-play, 96-yard drive.

Michigan drove inside the Irish 10 early in the second quarter but settled for Quinn Nordin’s 28-yard field goal.

A roughing-the-passer penalty on third-and-goal against Michigan helped the Irish score another touchdown late in the half. Armstrong raced in from 4 yards out on the next play to make it 21-3.

Thomas broke a couple of tackles en route to his kickoff return score, giving the Wolverines a boost moments later.

Justin Yoon’s 48-yard field goal with 3:07 remaining in the third extended the Irish’s lead to 14.

The Wolverines finally scored an offensive touchdown on Higdon’s 3-yard run with 2:18 left. The Wolverines’ defense then forced a three-and-out, and Michigan regained possession at its own 25 with 1:48 left.

Michigan picked up one first down, but Patterson fumbled after a Jerry Tillery sack, and Te’Von Coney recovered, clinching the Irish’s win.

—Field Level Media

