Book, No. 16 Notre Dame overwhelm No. 23 Navy

Ian Book completed 14 of 20 passes for 284 yards and five touchdowns, including four to wide receiver Chase Claypool, and No. 16 Notre Dame cruised to a 52-20 win over visiting No. 23 Navy on Saturday afternoon in South Bend, Ind.

Nov 16, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; Navy fans watch warmups before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Navy Midshipmen at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Braden Lenzy also hauled in a touchdown pass from Book, and running back Tony Jones Jr. tallied a touchdown on the ground. Notre Dame (8-2) won its third game in a row and improved to 6-0 at home.

Mychal Cooper caught a 43-yard touchdown for Navy (7-2), whose five-game winning streak came to an end. The Midshipmen committed four turnovers that led to 28 points for the Fighting Irish.

Claypool caught touchdowns from 7, 47, 3 and 20 yards as part of his career-best performance. The senior from Canada, who finished with seven receptions for 117 yards, tied a school record for touchdown receptions in a game. Maurice Stovall had four touchdown catches in 2005.

Notre Dame jumped to a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and increased its advantage to 38-3 by halftime.

The lopsided lead sapped the effectiveness of Navy’s run-heavy, triple-option offense. Midshipmen quarterback Malcolm Perry led the team with 117 rushing yards on 25 carries, but he completed only 3 of 7 passes for 36 yards.

Backup quarterback Perry Olsen connected with Cooper for the 43-yard score, which also marked Olsen’s only completion on five attempts. Olsen added a 2-yard rushing score late in the fourth quarter.

Notre Dame quickly set the tone when Book hit Claypool for a 7-yard touchdown with 9:39 remaining in the first quarter. The play capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive to open the game.

Claypool added two more touchdowns before the half. The biggest play belonged to Lenzy, who got behind the Navy secondary and hauled in a deep ball from Book for a 70-yard touchdown over the middle of the field to make it 28-0 in the second quarter.

Paul Moala provided a highlight-reel play on defense early in the fourth quarter for Notre Dame. The linebacker recognized a pitch play, and he reached out to grab the football before it reached the running back. Moala tucked the ball and sprinted 27 yards for a touchdown.

The game marked the 93rd meeting between the programs and the first time since 1978 that both teams were ranked.

