No. 5 Notre Dame stymies Pitt's upset bid

Ian Book completed 26 of 32 passes for 264 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and No. 5 Notre Dame rallied for a 19-14 win over visiting Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon.

Chase Claypool and Miles Boykin each caught touchdown passes for Notre Dame (7-0), which trailed 14-6 early in the second half before ending the game with 13 unanswered points. The Fighting Irish defense withstood a late comeback attempt by Pitt by forcing a turnover on downs.

Quadree Ollison rushed for a score and Maurice Ffrench had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Pitt (3-4). Kenny Pickett completed 19 of 28 passes for 126 yards.

Notre Dame trailed for most of the game before grabbing its first lead with 5:43 to go in the fourth quarter. Book lofted a 35-yard touchdown pass to Miles Boykin, who made an over-the-shoulder grab as he crossed the goal line. That erased a 14-12 deficit and put the Fighting Irish on top 19-14.

Pitt opened the scoring a 9-yard touchdown run by Ollison late in the first quarter. Ollison took the snap in the wildcat formation and sprinted up the middle for his sixth touchdown in seven games. The play capped a relentless 17-play, 88-yard drive that chewed 9:43 off the clock.

Notre Dame pulled within 7-6 at halftime. Justin Yoon connected on field goals from 22 yards and 41 yards in the second quarter, which moved him within six field goals of the school record held by Kyle Brindza (57).

Pitt increased its advantage to 14-6 on the opening kickoff of the second half. Ffrench fielded the kick just in front of his goal line and followed his blockers up the middle before breaking free down the left sideline for a 99-yard score.

The Fighting Irish pulled within 14-12 with 2:09 remaining in the third quarter. Claypool caught a quick pass on a slant route and dove across the goal line. Book threw an incomplete pass on Notre Dame’s two-point attempt.

Jason Pinnock and Jazzee Stocker each had interceptions for Pitt. Book was hit on the arm before his second interception, and the ball fluttered into Stocker’s arms for an easy pick.

