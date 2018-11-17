No. 3 Notre Dame improves to 11-0 with rout of No. 12 Syracuse

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns, and Dexter Williams scored twice as the No. 3 Fighting Irish defeated No. 12 Syracuse 36-3 on Saturday.

Notre Dame (11-0) moved its home game to Yankee Stadium as part of the school’s Shamrock Series, in which it plays games at neutral sites.

Book threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Chase Claypool late in the third quarter, after opening the scoring with a 9-yard pass to Williams with about nine minutes to play in the first quarter.

Williams added a 32-yard touchdown run with about four minutes to go in the game to widen the lead to 36-0. He finished with 74 yards rushing. Claypool finished with six receptions for 98 yards.

The Orange lost starting quarterback Eric Dungey to injury in the first quarter.

Syracuse (8-3) entered the game averaging 44 points and 482 yards, but the Irish defense picked off Dungey once and his successor, freshman Tommy DeVito, twice more, while also registering six sacks, two by linebacker Drue Tranquill, and 10 tackles for loss.

Dungey and DeVito combined to go 15-for-35 passing, and Syracuse managed only 234 yards.

Orange kicker Andre Szmyt, who missed a 23-yard field-goal attempt with about eight minutes left in the game, made a 28-yarder with 10 seconds left to break the shutout.

Notre Dame, which finished with 463 total yards, put up 305 yards in the first half. Most of that came from Book, who threw for 253 yards, including Williams’ first receiving touchdown of the season.

Dungey was intercepted by safety Jalen Elliott on the first play of the Orange’s second possession, leading to a Justin Yoon 26-yard field goal to extend the Irish lead to 10-0.

On the Orange’s next possession, Dungey went down with an injury after being tackled on a 4-yard run.

He got up and limped back toward lining up for the next play, then collapsed to the ground and grabbed at his lower back. He was helped to the sideline and walked to the locker room without assistance.

The school listed his return as questionable in the second quarter with an upper-body injury, but he did not return.

DeVito replaced Dungey and nearly threw a touchdown pass on his first play, but wide receiver Nykeim Johnson had the ball go off his fingertips.

Notre Dame then went 83 yards on nine plays, settling for Yoon’s 29-yard field goal after a holding penalty negated a rushing touchdown.

One of DeVito’s interceptions was the second of the game by Irish safety Alohi Gilman, who returned it 54 yards to the Syracuse 9, and Jafar Armstrong ran for a touchdown on the next play for a 20-0 lead.

Yoon’s third field goal, from 29 yards out, extended the lead to 23-0 with 9:30 to play in the third quarter.

