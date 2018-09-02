Lightning storm wipes out Nebraska-Akron game

EditorsNote: revises last graf

Nebraska’s scheduled football season opener against Akron was canceled Saturday in Lincoln, Neb., after nearly a three-hour delay caused by lightning, heavy rain and strong winds.

No makeup date was scheduled. Akron is scheduled to take a charter flight back to Ohio early Sunday morning.

Each team does have a bye week, but those weeks don’t coincide. Akron’s bye week is Sept. 29; Nebraska’s is Oct. 22.

Another option that might be discussed is making the game up in December.

The much anticipated beginning of the Scott Frost-era was interrupted by lightning right after the opening kickoff sailed through the end zone. True freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez and the Cornhuskers’ offense trotted onto the field to the roar of the 362nd consecutive sellout at Memorial Stadium.

Then came the first bolt of lightning, and the teams were sent back to their locker rooms.

The clock at Memorial Stadium stayed at 15:00.

And then came the deluge along with severe thunderstorm warnings and more lightning. According to the Lincoln Journal Star, the National Weather Service predicted wind gusts of 70 mph with hail and heavy rain.

Thousands of fans had left by 9 p.m. local time. About an hour later, the game was suspended.

The official announcement came at 9:55 p.m., 2 hours, 41 minutes after kickoff.

Coincidentally, Akron experienced a similar situation last season when the Zips and Western Michigan had to move a Saturday game to Sunday morning because of flooding.

Nebraska will open its season next week at home against Colorado. Akron’s first game will be at home against Morgan State next week.

—Field Level Media