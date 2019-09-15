Nebraska scores quick, often, in routing Northern Illinois

Adrian Martinez threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Maurice Washington scored twice as Nebraska whipped Northern Illinois 44-8 on Saturday night in Lincoln, Neb.

Sep 14, 2019; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Garrett Snodgrass (41) tackles Northern Illinois Huskies punter Matt Ference (36) in the first half at Memorial Stadium.

Washington scored on a 60-yard run and a 21-yard reception for the Cornhuskers (2-1).

Martinez, a sophomore, finished 16-of-27 passing for 257 yards. His 10-yard touchdown run with three minutes to go in the third quarter built a 37-8 advantage.

Dedrick Mills carried 11 times for 116 yards and a score. The junior became the first 100-yard rusher against Northern Illinois in the last 18 games.

Senior Ross Bowers completed 25 of 44 passes for 248 yards and one interception for the Huskies (1-2).

Nebraska’s quick-strike offense built a 30-5 halftime lead despite losing the first-half possession battle 20:15 to 9:45. The Cornhuskers did outgain the Huskies 369-144.

Martinez teamed with Washington on a 21-yard pass play with 6:22 left in the first quarter to create a 10-0 edge. It was the first play after Nebraska’s Austin Allen recovered punter Matt Ference’s fumble.

Washington, a sophomore, ran 60 yards for a score at 12:20 of the second quarter to make 16-0. The point-after try was blocked.

Nebraska went ahead 23-3 when Mills ran 24 yards up the middle for a touchdown with 7:19 left in the first half.

Martinez hit Kanawai Noa for a 27-yard scoring pass play that opened a 30-5 lead with five seconds left in the half. The play capped a 5-play, 87-yard drive in 39 seconds.

Isaac Armstrong’s 36-yard field goal opened the scoring 2:29 into the game.

Northern Illinois scored in the second quarter on John Richardson’s 45-yard field goal and a safety. Richardson added a 27-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Nebraska backup quarterback Noah Vedral ran 3 yards for a touchdown with 4:04 remaining the fourth quarter to finish the scoring.

—Field Level Media