Purdue hands Nebraska fourth straight loss

Not even a “Ghostbuster” could end Nebraska’s nightmare start to the Scott Frost era.

Actor Bill Murray, wearing a red visor, was part of the 364th straight sellout at Memorial Stadium that saw Purdue score 27 straight points in a 42-28 win over the Cornhuskers on Saturday in Lincoln, Neb.

Nebraska had high hopes coming into the season, but with the loss, the Cornhuskers fell to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the Big Ten.

Purdue quarterback David Blough was solid if not flashy in his second straight impressive performance. The Boilermakers (2-3, 1-1) were coming off an upset last Saturday of then-No. 23 Boston College. In that game, Blough threw for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns.

Against the Cornhuskers, Blough completed 25 of 42 passes for 328 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for a score.

D.J. Knox rushed for two scores and Markell Jones added another for the Boilermakers.

The Cornhuskers lost despite outgaining the Boilermakers 582-516.

Nebraska’s freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez threw for 323 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Martinez also ran 18 times for 91 yards.

Devine Ozigbo led the Nebraska rushing attack with 170 yards on 17 carries and two scores.

Nebraska was playing without one of its captains, senior nose tackle Mick Stoltenberg, who has been battling chronic knee injuries. Without Stoltenberg, the Cornhuskers seldom pressured Blough and had trouble stopping Boilermakers’ rushing attack.

The Cornhuskers also lost their starting center midway through the second period when Cole Conrad exited the game with a leg injury.

Nebraska had won nine straight homecoming games and got off to a roaring start, marching 75 yards on 10 plays on its first possession. Ozigbo found pay dirt from 18 yards out and the crowd was electric.

But Blough quieted the sellout as Purdue scored on its first three possessions.

The Boilermakers marched 71 yards on six plays with Knox rumbling 42 yards off the left side for the tying score.

Nebraska, the third-most penalized team in the FBS, kept hurting itself. Blough was intercepted in the second period, but a holding call allowed the Boilermakers to maintain possession.

The Boilermakers extended their lead 20-7 heading into halftime thanks to two more Nebraska penalties — a personal foul and pass interference.

Purdue scored on its second possession of the third period when Blough rolled right and threw back to his left, finding tight end Brycen Hopkins for a 27-7 lead.

Once again, a personal foul — roughing the passer — helped keep the drive alive. Nebraska was penalized 11 times for 136 yards.

But Nebraska’s offense came alive and behind the running and passing of Martinez, the Cornhuskers scored on three straight possessions.

Meanwhile, Blough also led the Boilermakers to scores on three straight possessions.

Any chance the Cornhuskers had of coming back ended when Simeon Smiley intercepted Martinez with just under nine minutes left.

The Cornhuskers travel next week to Wisconsin to face the Badgers in Madison. The Boilermakers’ next game is at Champaign, Ill., against the Fighting Illini on Oct. 13.

—Field Level Media