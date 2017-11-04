Preview: Northwestern at Nebraska

Nebraska and Northwestern were on the winning side of the handful of pulse-pounding finishes the Big Ten delivered last weekend, and their recent meetings in Lincoln have not lacked for drama either. A budding rivalry resumes Saturday when the Cornhuskers host the Wildcats for sole possession of second place in the West Division.

Trailing by 12 points in the fourth quarter last Saturday, junior quarterback Tanner Lee threw for two fourth-quarter touchdowns, the last of which came with 14 seconds remaining, and passed for a career-high 431 yards - 192 in the final period - to send Nebraska to a 25-24 win over Purdue. Northwestern was forced into overtime for a second straight week before junior linebacker Nate Hall intercepted a pass at the front of the end zone in the third extra session to upend then-No. 18 Michigan State 39-31. Home-field advantage has meant very little in six games between the Cornhuskers and Wildcats since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011, as the road team has won all but one. All three meetings in Lincoln have been decided by three points or fewer, and the Cornhuskers’ only win over the Wildcats over that period came on a Hail Mary with no time left en route to a 27-24 victory in 2013.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Northwestern -1.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten): Clayton Thorson is one of only two players in the conference with at least three 300-yard passing games this season, adding to that tally with a 356-yard performance versus the Spartans to earn his 22nd victory, tying him with Brett Basanez (2002-05) for the most wins by a quarterback in school history. Linebacker Paddy Fisher was named Walter Camp and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after collecting 17 tackles (14 solo) and forcing two fumbles against Michigan State; his conference-leading 73 tackles through eight games are the most by any FBS freshman. Fisher’s emergence has been key for a run defense that ranks 17th in the country and hasn’t yielded more than 109 yards in any of the last six contests.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (4-4, 3-2): Despite missing one game due to injury, Stanley Morgan Jr. leads the team in catches (39), receiving yards (652) and touchdowns (seven); he has already tied a program record for most 100-yard receiving efforts in a season (four) and is on pace to set a school mark for single-season receiving yardage. JD Spielman, who ranks sixth among FBS freshmen in receptions (37), fourth in receiving yards (545) and third in all-purpose yards (959), is also on pace to set school freshman records in all three categories. Although the Cornhuskers failed to amass 50 rushing yards for the second straight game last weekend, freshman Jaylin Bradley produced 42 yards on seven carries and added three receptions for 31 yards in his most extensive action.

1. Lee, whose 431 yards passing versus the Boilermakers was the fourth-highest total in school history, has posted an 8:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio since throwing nine picks over a three-game stretch in September.

2. Northwestern senior RB Justin Jackson (38) needs one more touchdown to set the school record and one more rushing score (37) to tie another - both held by Damien Anderson (1998-2001).

3. The Cornhuskers’ 40 rushing yards last weekend was their lowest total since netting 31 against USC on Sept. 15, 2007.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 24, Northwestern 23