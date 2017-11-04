Thorson nets Northwestern third straight OT win

Clayton Thorson’s game-winning quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1 helped Northwestern became the first team in FBS history to record three straight overtime wins with a 31-24 victory over Nebraska on Saturday in Lincoln, Neb.

Thorson was 19 of 35 for 243 yards and two interceptions, also rushing four times for 9 yards and two touchdowns.

Thorson scored on a 7-yard run with 5:32 left in regulation to tie the game at 24. The Wildcats scored first in overtime before their defense pushed Nebraska backward on a second-down sack. Northwestern safety Kyle Queiro’s third pass deflection of the day came on fourth down to seal the victory as Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee was looking for JD Spielman.

Queiro also had a key pass deflection on third down late in the fourth quarter, keeping the Cornhuskers out of field goal range. He added six tackles and a career-high two interceptions.

Lee finished 21 of 38 for 225 yards and two touchdowns, but he threw three interceptions after entering the day with 124 consecutive attempts without one.

The Wildcats (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) have won four conference games in a row after an 0-2 start, trailing undefeated Wisconsin in the Big Ten West division. They previously defeated Iowa and Michigan State in overtime.

The Cornhuskers (4-5, 3-3) have dropped four straight conference home games for the first time since 1957.

Justin Jackson had 31 carries for 154 yards and a touchdown, and Jeremy Larkin added 10 carries for 69 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown run with 12:53 remaining in the second quarter. The Wildcats amassed 475 total yards to Nebraska’s 337, and more than doubled the Cornhuskers’ rushing yardage, 232 to 112.

Charlie Kuhbander’s 24-yard field goal with just over a minute remaining in the first half gave the Wildcats a 17-14 lead. On the ensuing Nebraska drive, Lee was intercepted a second time by Queiro, who returned it 20 yards to the Cornhuskers’ 35-yard line. Kuhbander attempted a 45-yarder as time expired in the half, but he missed it wide left.

Nebraska linebacker Marcus Newby had a 49-yard interception return for a touchdown on the third play of the second half.