Barrett (7 TDs) fuels No. 9 Ohio St. in rout of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The only fourth-quarter drama in No. 9 Ohio State’s rout of Nebraska on Saturday was how long J.T. Barrett would stay in the game.

The answer? Long enough for the Buckeyes’ quarterback to equal a school record by accounting for seven touchdowns in Ohio State’s 56-14 victory. Barrett set the mark last September in a win against Bowling Green.

Barrett had five touchdowns passing and two rushing, and 325 passing yards in a game that was over early. The only time Barrett seemed stumped was when he was asked after the game if he’s ever played better.

“Um, I don’t know,” he said after a pause.

The Buckeyes (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) rolled up 41 first downs, converted 10-of-13 third downs, and scored on all but one drive. The overwhelming effort dispirited a Nebraska fan base that expressed itself initially with anger, then absence.

Few in the sellout crowd were in place when Nebraska’s defense recorded its first, and only, stop with 4:07 remaining. Those that did cheered, perhaps out of relief or spite.

“I appreciate the fans that stayed,” Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee said. “We wanted to do well for them, and it hurts us that we didn‘t.”

Nebraska (3-4, 2-2) finished with 44 rushing yards on 16 carries in what was its third home loss of the season.

The setback continued an angst-riddled season for the Cornhuskers. Athletic director Shawn Eichorst was fired last month days after a loss to Northern Illinois. Speculation has swirled much of the year that coach Mike Riley, now 18-15 in three seasons in Lincoln, could be next.

“I don’t personally think about that. I know that’s probably a topic,” Riley said. “That decision won’t be made by me.”

Riley had a brief and hushed statement after the game.

“Not a lot happy-good to say about that one,” Riley said. “Ohio State, when they are rolling ... that’s the standard. They have both the talent and the execution to make it look like that. We had an impossible time getting them off the field.”

Ohio State finished with 633 total yards, 561 accounted for by the starters, which stayed in the game until early in the fourth quarter.

“When they scored a couple touchdowns on us, we kept them in until we were sure,” Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said.

Once out of the game, Barrett had time to chat up chilly punter Drue Chrisman.

“I talked to Drue toward the end of the game, and I said, ‘it’s cold out here on the sideline, huh?’ Then he said ‘I didn’t punt tonight.’ I almost wanted to say ‘I apologize,'” Barrett said.

The Buckeyes have scored more than 50 points in four straight games, and will play Penn State in its next game Oct. 28. Meyer and center Billy Price sidestepped questions about the potential top-10 matchup.

“We want to make sure to celebrate (Saturday’s win),” Price said. “We want to make sure we don’t lose sight of what we just did.”

Ohio State’s opening kickoff went out of bounds, but little else went wrong for the Buckeyes in the first half. Ohio State scored on all five of its possessions, each covering at least 59 yards.

The first drive went 96 yards. During J.K. Dobbins’ 52-yard touchdown run, he shoved away defender Lamar Jackson and then darted down the sideline. Ohio State’s next drive covered 85 yards and ended with a short touchdown run from Barrett. Two drives into the game, not only was it 14-0, but Ohio State had outgained Nebraska 166-5.

Barrett threw touchdown passes on the next two drives, extending the lead to 28-0 and bringing about many boos from the crowd of 89,346.

After picking up its second first down, midway through the second quarter, many in the home crowd sarcastically cheered and released red balloons -- a longtime Nebraska tradition, generally reserved for the Cornhuskers’ first score.

Barrett scored his second rushing touchdown with 1:10 remaining, extending Ohio State’s lead to 35-0. The Buckeyes finished the half with 366 yards, averaging 8.7 per play.

Riley said after the game that he wanted his team to “reboot” for the Cornhuskers’ final five games. With games remaining against No. 3 Penn State, improving Purdue, and solid Iowa, the Cornhuskers could be headed for a second losing season in the past three years. That, though, did not appear to be Riley’s primary concern.

“This whole year...is about growth, and particularly right now it’s really all about that,” Riley said.

NOTES: Ohio State K Sean Nuernberger set a Big 10 record with 148 consecutive extra points. ... Nebraska RB Tre Bryant missed his fifth consecutive game after running for 299 yards in the Cornhuskers’ first two games. Backup Devine Ozigbo had rushed for at least 100 yards the past three games before being limited to 24 yards on nine carries Saturday. ... Ohio State tied Nebraska for fourth in all-time wins. Each program has 892. ... This is the fourth straight game Ohio State has scored at least 50 points. ... Nebraska was 413-124-13 in Memorial Stadium’s first 94 seasons, including 2-3 this year. ... Ohio State senior LB Jalyn Holmes was injured in the third quarter, and was on the field for about five minutes while teammates knelt in silence near him. He did not return. Buckeyes WR Paris Campbell was knocked out of the game in the first quarter after a hit from DB Dicaprio Bootle. Both Campbell and Holmes needed assistance to leave the field, but Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said afterward neither injury was serious. ... Ohio State converted its first eight third-down opportunities. ... Ohio State’s 41 first downs were the most Nebraska has ever allowed.