Nevada survives Oregon State on Choukair's missed FG

Oregon State kicker Jordan Choukair missed a 34-yard field goal as time expired as Nevada held on for a 37-35 win at Reno, Nev.

The Beavers (1-2) drove 55 yards on 12 plays to set up Choukair’s opportunity to seal what would have been a comeback from down 30-7 in the second quarter. But the kick sailed wide left, and Oregon State’s road losing streak reached 21 games.

Quarterback Ty Gangi was 17 of 35 for 195 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for Nevada (2-1). Toa Taua rushed for 81 yards and a score on 12 carries, and McLane Mannix hauled in five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Oregon State’s Jake Luton was 23-of-35 passing for 284 yards, a touchdown and an interception in relief of Conor Blount, who was pulled after a strip-sack fumble resulted in a Nevada touchdown for a 30-7 lead with 10:18 remaining in the first half.

Isaiah Hodgins had 200 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 14 catches for the Beavers, and Jermar Jefferson added 106 yards and two scores on 25 carries.

The Wolf Pack drove 75 yards in three minutes on their opening drive, with Taua capping the march downfield with a 5-yard score. Oregon State answered back with a 75-yard drive of their own, culminating in a 5-yard touchdown pass from Blount to Hodgins.

Nevada increased its lead to 16-7 by the end of the first quarter on a Ramiz Ahmed 26-yard field goal and 24-yard strike from Gangi to Mannix for a score.

Gangi hit Jaxson Kincaide from 9 yards out to put the Wolf Pack ahead 23-7 with 12:33 left in the half, and Malik Reed’s fumble recovery touchdown that went 48 yards came just over two minutes later.

Then began Oregon State’s comeback. Jefferson ran it in from 2 yards out, and Luton connected with Hodgins for a 3-yard score to trim the deficit to 30-21 at halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Jefferson pounded it in for a 1-yard score, and the Beavers were only down 30-28. Kelton Moore rattled off a 1-yard touchdown run to break a streak of 21 unanswered points by Oregon State and give Nevada a 37-28 lead with 9:13 to play.

Choukair missed a 49-yard field goal on the Beavers’ next drive, but Oregon State recovered the ball on an interception. Kase Rogers scored from 1 yard out to narrow the score to 37-35, and Nevada went three-and-out on its next drive to give Oregon State a chance at the win with 3:35 left.

—Field Level Media