Arkansas rolls past New Mexico State

Senior quarterback Austin Allen passed for 264 yards and three touchdowns, and Arkansas gained 494 yards in a 42-24 victory over New Mexico State at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Saturday.

Allen completed 19 of 26 passes. The Razorbacks (2-2) scored touchdowns on six of their first seven possessions.

New Mexico State (2-3) trailed 28-7 with 1:34 left in the second quarter but got a 27-yard field goal from Dylan Brown on the final play of the half. The Aggies opened the second half with an 80-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 9-yard pass from Tyler Rogers to O.J. Clark, to cut Arkansas’ lead to 28-17 with 11:21 left in the third quarter.

Arkansas responded with a 16-play, 63-yard drive that used 8:50 of game clock. Allen finished the drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Nance. New Mexico State fumbled away the ensuing kickoff at its own 22 to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Arkansas freshman running back Chase Hayden on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 42-17 lead.

Sophomore Devwah Whaley rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries as Arkansas finished with 230 yards rushing on 51 attempts.

Rogers completed 23 of 38 passes for 344 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. New Mexico State receiver Jaleel Scott caught nine passes for 174 yards and a touchdown.

For Arkansas, Hayden finished with 48 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Nance caught six passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns.

The Arkansas defense struggled against the pass but was dominant against the run, allowing the Aggies just 11 yards on 14 carries.