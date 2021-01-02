No. 14 Northwestern dominates Auburn in Citrus Bowl

EditorsNote: adds “score” in lede; adds “1-yard” in 10th graf

Peyton Ramsey threw three touchdowns and added another score on the ground to lead No. 14 Northwestern to a 35-19 victory over Auburn in the Citrus Bowl on Friday afternoon in Orlando, Fla.

Ramsey finished 24-for-35 for 291 passing yards and contributed 50 rushing yards for the Wildcats (7-2), who won their fourth straight bowl game.

Bo Nix was 25-for-42 for 292 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers (6-5) before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with an injury.

Northwestern dominated the first quarter, totaling 94 more yards than Auburn and scoring 14 points.

On the first possession of the game, the Wildcats marched down the field. Ramsey was a perfect 5-for-5 on the drive, finishing it off with a beautiful 35-yard toss to Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman for the first touchdown.

Later in the period, Ramsey had a couple of 19-yard completions to Chiaokhiao-Bowman and Riley Lees to keep the chains moving. Ramsey once again ended the drive with a touchdown pass, this time a 6-yard swing toss to John Raine to go up 14-0.

Anders Carlson kicked two field goals in the second quarter for Auburn to cut the halftime deficit to 14-6.

The Tigers pulled within 14-13 in the middle of the third quarter when A.J. Hampton bit on a play fake, leaving Elijah Canion wide open. Nix found Canion for a 57-yard score.

Ramsey pushed the lead back to 21-13 with a 30-yard scramble for a touchdown near the end of the third quarter.

After stopping Nix on a QB sneak on fourth-and-short, Northwestern took over the game. Cam Porter ran the ball on all seven plays of the next drive, going 50 yards and ending with a 1-yard touchdown.

Ramsey added the last score by hitting Lees in the end zone for his third touchdown pass of the day.

With the win, Northwestern’s defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz earned his 400th career victory as an assistant coach. He had previously announced he was going to retire after the Citrus Bowl.

--Field Level Media