Jones throws three TD passes as Duke beats Northwestern

Junior quarterback Daniel Jones tied his career high with three touchdown passes, leading Duke past host Northwestern 21-7 on Saturday afternoon at Evanston, Ill.

However, Jones left the game with an injured left shoulder suffered on the final play of the third quarter when he was sacked by defensive end Joe Graziano.

Duke also lost star cornerback Mark Gilbert, who had six interceptions last year but left the game in the second quarter due to an injury to his left leg.

There were no immediate announcements about the severity of either injury.

Jones, a third-year starter, completed 16 of 22 passes for 192 yards with zero interceptions. He was replaced by junior Quentin Harris.

Perhaps Jones’ best pass was a 52-yard strike to Johnathan Lloyd, who ran a deep post pattern and beat true freshman Greg Newsome toward the middle of the field, giving Duke (2-0) a 14-7 lead that it never relinquished.

Lloyd caught five passes and led Duke receivers with 94 yards.

Michael Carter and Marquis Waters led Duke’s defense with one interception each. Carter also had three pass-breakups and seven tackles.

Aside from the defeat, Northwestern (1-1) also lost starting tight end Cameron Green for the rest of the game when he was called for targeting while making a tackle following a second-quarter interception.

Sophomore running back Jeremy Larkin led Northwestern with 121 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries. Flynn Nagel caught 12 passes for 133 yards, and quarterback Clayton Thorson completed 22-of-38 passes for 198 yards and one interception.

Northwestern opened the scoring, getting a 2-yard touchdown run by Larkin. The 11-play, 79-yard drive was set up by a 40-yard Larkin run.

However, the rest of the first half was all Duke.

Jones completed a 14-play, 75-yard drive with a 9-yard strike to T.J. Rahming, who ran a slant.

Following the Waters interception, Jones put Duke up on the very next play, connecting with Lloyd.

Duke took a 21-7 lead when Jones capped an eight-play, 60-yard drive with a seven-yard toss by Davis Koppenhaver.

There were no scores in the second half.

