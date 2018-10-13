Nebraska squanders lead, loses to Northwestern in OT

Quarterback Clayton Thorson drove the Wildcats 99 yards in the final two minutes without any timeouts to force overtime, and Northwestern went on to defeat Nebraska 34-31 on Saturday at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.

The Cornhuskers (0-6, 0-4 Big Ten), who got the ball to start overtime, passed on a field-goal try from the Northwestern 16 and failed to convert a fourth-and-1 attempt.

Moments later, the Wildcats’ Drew Luckenbaugh split the uprights from 37 yards away to give Northwestern (3-3, 3-1) the improbable victory.

The Cornhuskers’ last win came Oct. 28, 2017, against Purdue. Dating back to last season, the Cornhuskers have lost 10 straight games.

Trailing 31-21 with just under five minutes to go, Thorson engineered a 15-play, 62-yard drive, which Luckenbaugh topped off with a 31-yard field goal to make the score 31-24.

After recovering the onside kick, Nebraska took only 15 seconds of the clock on three run plays and punted back to the Wildcats.

Thorson took over on his own 1-yard line. Aided by a roughing the passer call on the first play of the drive, Thorson moved the Wildcats downfield and found JJ Jefferson from five yards out. With the extra point the two teams were knotted at 31.

Thorson completed 41 of 64 pass attempts for 455 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Flynn Nagel had 12 receptions for 220 yards and two touchdowns.

Nebraska’s freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez threw for 251 yards and one score. Running back Devine Ozigbo ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

Coming into the game, Nebraska’s defense had allowed 39.2 points and 437.6 yards per game. Additionally, penalties continue to haunt head coach Scott Frost as he looks for his first win. The Cornhuskers were called for eight on Saturday.

Nebraska started off focused and ready to play, needing only 88 seconds to score. The Cornhuskers took the opening kick 75 yards in four plays with Martinez hooking up with JD Spielman for a 42-yard touchdown.

The Blackshirt defense for Nebraska stymied the Wildcats on their first three possessions, forcing punts on each.

But Thorson finally got the Wildcats on the board when he found Nagel from 21 yards out to tie the game at 7.

The teams traded punts and then Martinez was sacked and fumbled. Ernest Brown IV scooped up the fumble and returned it 10 yards for a 14-7 Northwestern lead.

Martinez marched the Cornhuskers on an eight-play, 83-yard touchdown drive with Ozigbo scoring on a 12-yard run.

Freshman Barret Pickering’s extra-point attempt hit the post and the Wildcats took a 14-13 lead into halftime.

