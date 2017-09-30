FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia Tech runs over North Carolina
#Intel
September 30, 2017

Georgia Tech runs over North Carolina

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Georgia Tech runs over North Carolina

Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall rushed for 137 yards, and B-back KirVonte Benson ran for 130 yards to lead the Yellow Jackets to a 33-7 victory over North Carolina on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Georgia Tech, the nation’s top rushing team, ran for 403 yards and held the ball for 38 minutes, 35 seconds.

Marshall scored on a 5-yard run to cap an 18-play scoring drive in the first quarter, and Shawn Davis kicked a 21-yard field goal to complete a 17-play drive that allowed the Yellow Jackets (3-1, 2-0 ACC) to take a 10-0 halftime lead.

Benson scored on a 63-yard run on the next play after Georgia Tech defensive back A.J. Gray intercepted a pass. Benson’s touchdown gave Georgia Tech a 17-0 lead with 8:45 left in the third quarter.

The Yellow Jackets added a 12-yard touchdown pass from Marshall to Ricky Jeune, a 25-yard field goal from Brenton King and a 5-yard run from backup quarterback Matthew Jordan.

North Carolina (1-4, 0-3) scored on running back Jordon Brown’s 8-yard run in the fourth quarter. Brown caught nine passes for 57 yards and rushed for 41 yards.

North Carolina quarterback Chazz Surratt completed 18 of 30 passes for 131 yards. Linebacker Cayson Collins had 12 tackles, including a sack. The injury-plagued Tar Heels -- who had lost 13 players to season-ending injuries -- have dropped all four games this season against Power 5 conference teams, beating only Old Dominion.

Marshall completed 5 of 10 passes for 53 yards and one touchdown, but was sacked three times. Gray intercepted two passes and made four tackles.

