Benkert helps Virginia hold off North Carolina

Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert threw two touchdown passes and his team’s defense had a big game in a 20-14 victory against North Carolina on Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Virginia (5-1, 2-0 ACC) continued its best start to a season since 2007 while snapping a seven-game losing streak in the series.

The Cavaliers had a possession of more than eight minutes in the fourth quarter, but that drive ended with a fumble by Benkert. A 13-yard return by Cayson Collins gave North Carolina the ball at its 40-yard line with 2:56 remaining.

The Tar Heels (1-6, 0-4) reached the Virginia 37 before a fourth-down sack with 1:07 sealed the outcome.

Benkert completed 19 of 31 passes for 249 yards.

Virginia junior Jordan Ellis posted his first career 100-yard rushing game by racking up 136 yards on 27 carries.

Quarterback Brandon Harris, playing the entire game in place of ill starter Chazz Surratt, was 7-for-18 for 46 yards for the Tar Heels, who lost their fourth game in a row.

Virginia led 17-14 after Olamide Zaccheaus took Benkert’s short pass and turned it into an 81-yard touchdown play with 3:25 left in the third quarter.

A.J. Mejia’s 27-yard field goal stretched Virginia’s lead to 20-14 just 46 seconds into the final period.

North Carolina’s Michael Carter ran for 127 of his 157 yards in the third quarter, when he scored on runs of 1 and 47 yards. The freshman finished with 13 carries.

The Tar Heels drove 75 yards with the opening possession of the second half. Carter’s 56-yard burst early in the drive set up the scoring chance.

North Carolina had only 75 first-half yards on 25 plays.

After North Carolina missed a field goal, Virginia opened the scoring on Mejia’s 20-yard field goal on the second play of the second quarter to cap an 18-play drive that included a fourth-down conversion.

The Cavaliers boosted their lead to 10-0 when tight end Even Butts barreled into the end zone to complete a 10-yard pass play from Benkert with 57 seconds left in the half.

North Carolina is 0-5 at home this season, stretching its home losing streak to six games.