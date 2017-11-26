Hines helps N.C State slip past North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Nyheim Hines scored on two touchdown runs in a two-minute span of the second half as North Carolina State overcame visiting North Carolina for a 33-21 victory in the regular-season finale Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Hines, a junior running back, ripped off runs of 54 and 48 yards on his way to a career-high 196 rushing yards on 22 carries.

North Carolina cut into a 27-14 deficit on Nathan Elliott’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Cunningham with 8:16 remaining.

N.C. State (8-4, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) clinched the outcome on Jaylen Samuels’ 10-yard run with 1:33 to play. The Wolfpack beat its neighboring rivals for the second year in a row.

Hines ran 54 yards on the first snap of a possession to give N.C. State a lead with 40 seconds to play in the third quarter. He went 48 yards on the first play of the team’s next possession, which followed N.C. State linebacker Airius Moore’s interception of a deflected pass with 14:11 remaining.

The Tar Heels (3-9, 1-7) are left out of the postseason for the first time since 2012.

N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley was 20-for-30 for 204 yards with an interception.

Elliott, who won in his only previous two starts, finished 21-for-45 for 277 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

N.C. State’s first scoring drive went for 45 yards and included Finley’s sneak on fourth-and-1 for a first down before his 3-yard sneak for the touchdown.

North Carolina struck back after a pair of defensive pass interference penalties. Elliott threw a 51-yard touchdown to Anthony Ratliff-Williams.

The Tar Heels built their lead to 14-6 on a drive that included a fourth-down conversion. Later, Elliott lofted a 24-yard scoring pass to Michael Carter.

N.C. State responded on Finley’s 5-yard keeper with 3:27 left in the half. A two-point conversion pass was knocked away, leaving the Tar Heels with a 14-12 lead.

Kyle Bambard’s potential go-head field goal for N.C. State was wide right from 41 yards with 3:07 to play in the third quarter.