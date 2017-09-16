QB Montez has career day in Colorado victory

Colorado quarterback Steven Montez threw for a career-high 357 yards and four touchdowns as the Buffaloes beat Northern Colorado 41-21 in a nonconference game Saturday in Boulder, Colo.

It was the first meeting between the schools since 1934.

Colorado receivers Devin Ross (143 yards), Bryce Bobo (77 yards), Shay Fields (69 yards) and Jay McIntyre (53 yards) each caught a touchdown pass.

Northern Colorado wide receiver Alex Wesley (102 yards) caught the first of two touchdowns on a 33-yard pass from Jacob Knipp on the game’s opening drive. It was the first touchdown yielded by the Buffs’ defense this year.

Colorado (3-0) responded quickly, tying the game less than two minutes later when Montez connected with Ross on a 4-yard scoring toss. Phillip Lindsay punched in a rushing touchdown moments later after an errant snap recovered by linebacker Jacob Callier set up the Buffs on the Bears’ 5-yard line.

Lindsay rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown. The senior moved into second place on the Buffs’ career list for all-purpose yards and eighth among career rushing leaders.

Northern Colorado (1-1), an FCS team, kept it competitive, pulling within 28-21 in the third quarter with the help of three Colorado turnovers and 14 penalties for 114 yards.

The Buffs’ defense shut down Bears running back Trae Riek, limiting the junior to 59 rushing yards. Colorado struggled at times, however, against the passing game, made worse by the targeting ejection of free safety Afolabi Laguda with three minutes remaining in the first half.

Knipp finished with 202 yards and three touchdowns, missing a play in the second half after taking a vicious hit from defensive end Chris Mulumba, who was ejected for targeting. Mulumba will miss the first half of Colorado’s home game against Washington next Saturday.