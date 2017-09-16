Wimbush’s big day powers Notre Dame over Boston College

Brandon Wimbush ran 207 yards and four touchdowns -- both Notre Dame records for a quarterback -- powering the visiting Fighting Irish to a 49-20 victory over Boston College on Saturday in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Wimbush, making only his third college start, and tailback Josh Adams became the first teammates ever to run for more than 200 yards in the same game against Boston College. Adams picked up a career-high 229 yards on 18 carries, while Wimbush carried the ball 21 times.

Adams had two runs of 65 yards and Wimbush one as the Fighting Irish (2-1) scored 35 points in the second half and won their sixth straight game in the matchup on the only two Catholic schools in the FBS.

Notre Dame ran up 515 yards on the ground -- and 611 yards of total offense.

Wimbush, who completed 11 of 24 passes for 96 yards and an interception, became the first Notre Dame player since running back Allen Pinkett in 1984 to rush for four scores in a game -- and he narrowly missed a fifth when his left foot went out of bounds at the BC 3-yard line.

Dexter Williams ran for 50 yards and two scores for the Irish, who had dropped out of the Top 25 with a one-point home loss to Georgia last week, when Notre Dame was ranked 24th.

The Fighting Irish led just 14-10 at the half but then scored on five of their six possessions in the second half.

BC quarterback Anthony Brown, also making his third college start, was 24 of 40 for 215 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Eagles (1-2). He hit on his first 11 passes.

Both scoring passes were to Charlie Callinan, his first two touchdown catches since 2015. Callinan finished with 82 yards on seven catches. Jon Hilliman ran for 122 yards on 22 carries but also coughed up a fumble in the second half.

Colton Lichtenberg kicked field goals of 38 and 41 yards for BC and is 6-for-6 on the season.