Wimbush, Williams power Notre Dame past Michigan State

Brandon Wimbush passed for a touchdown and ran for another, while Dexter Williams scored two first-half touchdowns to lead Notre Dame past Michigan State 38-18 on Saturday night at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.

Wimbush completed 14-of-20 passes for 173 yards, including a scoring pass to Williams. He also gained 52 yards on eight carries for Notre Dame (3-1).

Williams gained 40 yards on eight carries, including a 14-yard scoring run. Cornerback Julian Love returned an interception 59 yards for a touchdown as the Irish won the turnover battle 3-0.

Irish wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown caught four passes for 61 yards. Josh Adams led the ground game with 56 yards on nine carries.

Michigan State outgained Notre Dame 496-355 but couldn’t overcome its mistakes. The Spartans were also penalized nine times for 97 yards.

Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke completed 31-of-51 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns but also committed two turnovers. He gained 56 yards on nine carries.

Darrell Stewart caught six passes for 41 yards and a touchdown for Michigan State (2-1).

The Fighting Irish parlayed three Michigan State turnovers into 21 points to grab a 28-7 halftime lead.

Notre Dame scored on its opening possession, capped by Wimbush’s 16-yard run. Love then jumped a route on Michigan State’s first drive and raced to the end zone to make it 14-0.

The Spartans got on the board when Stewart made a leaping grab of a 4-yard pass from Lewerke for his first career touchdown.

A Lewerke fumble set up an 8-yard scoring pass from Wimbush to Williams. Michigan State was on the verge of scoring again when LJ Scott was stripped by Shaun Crawford at the goal line. The ball bounced beyond the end zone for a touchback and Williams soon scored his second touchdown on a 14-yard run.

Following a Spartans field goal, Deon McIntosh scored on a 9-yard run in the third quarter to give Notre Dame a 35-10 lead.

Justin Yoon added to that advantage with a 46-yard field goal. Lewerke connected with running back Gerald Holmes on a 25-yard touchdown pass with 3:09 remaining.