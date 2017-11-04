Preview: Wake Forest at Notre Dame

With its only loss coming by one point against No. 2 Georgia in early September and coming off back-to-back victories against top-15 foes, eighth-ranked Notre Dame has put a disastrous campaign in the rearview mirror. The Fighting Irish, which settled in the third spot in the first College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday, attempt to match their longest string of 20-point victories in 51 years Saturday against an improved Wake Forest squad coming off a bittersweet victory last weekend.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly managed to keep his job despite going 4-8 in 2016 - the school’s worst finish in nine years - and has rewarded the program’s faith by routing each of its last six opponents by an average of 27.2 points. The Irish blasted then-No. 10 USC 49-14 two weekends ago and continued their impressive recent play in Saturday’s 35-14 triumph of then-No. 15 North Carolina State, rolling up 318 yards on the ground against the nation’s sixth-ranked rushing defense. The Demon Deacons registered one of the most impressive outings in four seasons under coach Dave Clawson last weekend, ending a three-game losing streak with a 42-32 win over Louisville. The victory came at a price, however, as standout freshman receiver Greg Dortch will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery Saturday night for an abdominal injury he suffered after setting a school record with four touchdown catches versus the Cardinals.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Notre Dame -13.5.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (5-3): With Dortch (53 catches for 722 yards and nine touchdowns, 1,280 all-purpose yards - fifth-most in FBS) sidelined, the Demon Deacons will turn to junior Tabari Hines (18 receptions for 250 yards) to take his place as a receiver and returner. Quarterback John Wolford went 28-of-34 for 461 yards against Louisville to become the first Wake Forest quarterback to pass for over 400 yards since 1998, while his five TD throws tied Riley Skinner (2009) for the most in a single game in school history. Senior defensive end Duke Ejiofor ranks second in the conference with seven sacks and was one of six Deacons - highlighted by a career-high 2.5 from sophomore linebacker Justin Strnad - to register at least a half-sack versus Louisville.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (7-1): Josh Adams surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the season on his 110th attempt - the fastest a Irish running back has ever accomplished the feat - and ranks fifth in FBS with 1,169 rushing yards after rolling up 202 on 27 carries versus the Wolfpack. Brandon Wimbush (529 yards) is also a critical part of the nation’s sixth-ranked rushing attack and set a record of his own with his 11th touchdown on the ground last weekend, becoming the first Notre Dame quarterback to score that many in a single season. Sophomore cornerback Julian Love broke up three passes and became the first Fighting Irish since Tom Zbikowski in 2005 with multiple interception returns for a touchdown in a season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Since managing only 55 yards on 37 carries against Georgia, the Fighting Irish have averaged 344.3 yards on the ground during their winning streak - including four straight 300-yard efforts.

2. Wake Forest’s 625 total yards against Louisville missed tying the school record by seven yards and marks only the second time it topped 600 yards in a game (first since 1968).

3. Adams joined Vegas Ferguson (1979) as the only backs in program history to reach the 1,000-yard mark in the first eight games of a season.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 41, Wake Forest 21