Peoples (5 TDs) leads App State to victory over North Texas

Cam Peoples scored five touchdowns and rushed for a school-record 317 yards as Appalachian State overwhelmed North Texas in a 56-28 romp to win the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday at Conway, S.C.

Peoples scored on runs of 3, 64, 62, 1 and 11 yards. The sophomore running back’s final points came with 9:03 remaining for his second touchdown of the fourth quarter. He carried the ball 22 times.

His five rushing touchdowns tied a school record. He also matched a bowl record for any team for the number of rushing touchdowns.

The Mountaineers (9-3), who ended a sixth consecutive season with a bowl victory, compiled 636 yards of total offense, including 500 on the ground, in the first meeting between the teams. This was the most points they’ve ever scored in six all-time bowl appearances, though they’ve posted more than 30 points in each of those outings.

Appalachian State opened a 14-0 first-quarter lead, with Henry Pearson catching a 22-yard touchdown pass from receiver Malik Williams on a trick play. Williams also threw a TD pass in the 2018 New Orleans Bowl.

Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas was 8-for-16 for one touchdown and 114 yards through the air. Teammate Marcus Williams Jr. ran for 101 yards on six attempts.

North Texas (4-6) had various offensive scoring sources, with Loronzo Thompson putting up the team’s first points on a 16-yard pass play from Kason Martin.

The Mean Green pulled within 28-14 on Oscar Adaway’s 4-yard run with 27 seconds left in the first half. Peoples responded on the next snap with a 64-yard scoring run that allowed the Mountaineers to regain momentum before the break.

Austin Ogunmakin scored on a 34-yard pass from Jason Bean for North Texas’ third touchdown. Bean finished 21-for-36 passing for 215 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Tre Siggers gained 120 rushing yards on 17 carries for the Mean Green.

The game was marred by 21 penalties totaling 207 yards, many of them personal fouls and unsportsmanlike penalties.

The game was played on Coastal Carolina’s campus, where Appalachian State lost a regular season game a few weeks ago to the undefeated Chanticleers.

--Field Level Media