Ohio shuts out San Diego State in bowl rout

Junior quarterback Nathan Rourke rushed for two touchdowns and passed for one on Wednesday night to help Ohio trounce San Diego State 27-0 in the Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas.

Senior running back A.J. Ouellette rushed for 164 yards on 29 carries to top 100 rushing yards for the fifth time in the past six games, recording 903 rushing yards during the stretch.

Senior wideout Andrew Meyer caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Rourke, who completed 10 of 22 passes for 206 yards. Junior Louie Zervos kicked two field goals.

Ohio (9-4) recorded its second straight nine-win campaign and sixth in coach Frank Solich’s 14 seasons at the school. It is the fourth bowl win in school history.

San Diego State (7-6) was outgained 421-287 while losing for the fifth time in six games. Junior running back Juwan Washington rushed for 129 yards on 19 carries for the Aztecs.

The loss is San Diego State’s first against a Mid-American Conference school. The Aztecs are 13-1-1 against MAC teams.

San Diego State was shut out for the first time in a game since Nov. 18, 2006, at TCU, a 52-0 defeat.

Ohio led 17-0 at halftime and added a 26-yard field goal from Zervos early in the third quarter.

The Bobcats put the game away with a flea-flicker in the fourth quarter when Rourke teamed with Meyer on the scoring pass. Rourke handed the ball off to Ouellette, who stopped near the line of scrimmage and tossed the ball back to Rourke, who connected with Meyer down the right sideline.

Rourke’s rushing touchdowns came in the first half, when Ohio outgained the Aztecs 215-69 to dominate.

Zervos kicked a 30-yard field with 2:20 left in the first quarter before the Bobcats tacked on two touchdowns in the second stanza.

Rourke scored on a 9-yard keeper to his left to cap a 15-play, 72-yard drive to make it 10-0 with 7:57 left in the half. Rourke faked a handoff to Ouellette and there was nobody on the flank for containment as he cruised to the score.

Rourke scored on an 11-yard scramble with seven seconds left in the half. He dropped back to pass and did not see anybody open, instead darting up the middle and into the end zone.

—Field Level Media