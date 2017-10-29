No. 6 Ohio State rallies to upset No. 2 Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- No. 6 Ohio State rallied from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun No. 2 Penn State 39-38 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

J.T. Barrett was 33 of 39 for 328 yards with four touchdowns and put himself back in the Heisman Trophy picture.

Trailing 35-20, Ohio State (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) went 76 yards in 1:17, capped by Barrett’s 10-yard TD pass to Johnnie Dixon but the two-point run by Dixon failed and the Buckeyes trailed 38-33 with 4:20 left.

Then Barrett led the Buckeyes 55 yards in 1:19 for the go-ahead score, a 16-yard pass to Marcus Baugh with 1:45 to play.

Penn State (7-1, 4-1) ran four plays and turned the ball over as the crowd of 109,302 roared.

Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley accounted for three scores and running back Saquon Barkley scored twice, including a kickoff return to start the game to boost Penn State, which led 28-17 at the half.

Barkley, a Heisman contender, rushed for just 44 yards on 21 carries.

Penn State shocked the Buckeyes with a 14-0 lead just 3:24 into the game on a 97-yard return of the opening kickoff by Barkley, and after an OSU fumble, a third-down TD pass from McSorley to DaeSean Hamilton of 13 yards.

Barkley later scored on a 36-yard run with 11:40 left in the second quarter to complete a seven-play, 81-yard drive to make it 21-3. His scoring run came after Sean Nuernberger kicked a 38-yard field with 4:38 left in the first quarter.

OSU pulled to within 21-10 with 9:32 left in the second quarter when Barrett passed 14 yards to Terry McLaurin. After a 59-yard kickoff return by Koa Farmer and a pass interference call on OSU, McSorley rushed in from 6 yards to put Penn State ahead 28-10. Mike Weber had a 2-yard TD run for OSU to make it 28-17 at the half.

Nuernberger added a 36-yard field goal early in the third for a 28-20 score.

McSorley then tossed a 37-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Thompkins to make it 35-20 with 7:25 left in the third.

OSU pulled to within 35-27 after Denzel Ward blocked Blake Gillikin’s punt and Dante Booker recovered at the PSU 41. Two plays later, Barrett hit Dixon on a 38-yard TD with 11:05 to play.

McSorley then drove the Nittany Lions with a 23-yard run and a 22-yard pass to Mike Gesicki. The result was a 24-yard field goal by Tyler Davis for a 38-27 lead with 5:42 left.

NOTES: Saturday marked the highest ranked Big Ten opponent Penn State had faced since 1997 when the No. 2 Nittany Lions hosted No. 4 Michigan. ... Ohio State is 11-7 in Ohio Stadium vs. the Nittany Lions. ... Penn State QB Trace McSorley has thrown a TD pass in 23 straight games. ... Ohio State wore all-gray alternate uniforms with scarlet shoes.