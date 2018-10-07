Haskins' six TDs help No. 3 OSU down Indiana

Dwayne Haskins tied an Ohio State record with six touchdowns passes as the No. 3 Buckeyes pulled away from Indiana for a 49-26 victory in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday.

Haskins was 33 for 44 for a career-high 455 yards and came within 3 yards of the school record set by Art Schlichter vs. Florida State in 1981. For the season he has 25 TDs and four interceptions, two of which came against the Hoosiers (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten)

Parris Campbell had nine catches for 142 yards and two TDs, and Terry McLaurin also two TD catches for the Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0).

Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey was 26 of 49 for a career-best 322 yards and three touchdowns.

The Buckeyes led 28-20 after a wild first half, as the teams combined for 668 yards and 35 first downs.

OSU took a 14-3 lead on a J.K. Dobbins 1-yard run and a 39-yard TD catch by Johnnie Dixon, but Ramsey led the Hoosiers on two 70-plus yards drives to go ahead 17-14 with 7:04 left in the second quarter, throwing scoring passes of 32 yards to Peyton Hendershot and 19 yards to Nick Westbrook.

Haskins then drove the Buckeyes 75 yards and completed the drive with a crossing pass to Campbell for 18 yards for a 21-17 lead. McLaurin’s 7-yard TD reception following a Jordan Fuller fumble recovery put OSU ahead 28-17. Logan Justus’ 37-yard field goal with 40 seconds left pulled the Hoosiers to within eight at the break.

Campbell had a 71-yard catch-and-run 51 seconds into the third quarter to make it 35-20. Ramsey’s 3-yard pass to Donavan Hale made it 35-26, but a two-point try failed at 4:53 of the third quarter.

Haskins threw his fifth TD, 17 yards to McLaurin, for a 42-26 lead with 12:21 left in the game. His last TD was 30 yards to Binjimen Victor with 6:51 left.

Ohio State has won 23 straight vs. Indiana.

