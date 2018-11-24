US College Football
No. 10 Ohio State, Haskins dominate No. 4 Michigan

Dwayne Haskins threw five touchdowns passes and No. 10 Ohio State scored its most points in the 115-year history of the series when the Buckeyes defeated No. 4 Michigan 62-39 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

The Buckeyes (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten East) will play Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis on Dec. 1.

Michigan (10-2, 8-1) entered with the best defense in the nation but Haskins was 19 for 30 for 318 yards. He has 41 TDs, a single-season record Big Ten record.

Ohio State has beaten Michigan seven straight times. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is 0-4 vs. the Buckeyes while Urban Meyer is 7-0 vs. the Wolverines.

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was 20 for 34 for 187 yards, three TDs and an interception.

Ohio State outscored Michigan 17-0 in the third quarter to carry a 41-19 lead into fourth, thanks to two miscues.

Chris Olave blocked a punt and it was returned 33 yards by Sevyn Banks to give Ohio State a 34-19 lead. After Jordan Fuller’s interception of Patterson on the next series, the Buckeyes needed two plays to go 22 yards, with Mike Weber scoring from the 2.

Patterson’s 12-yard TD to Nico Collins early in the fourth quarter immediately was countered by a 78-yard touchdown run by Parris Campbell to make the score 48-25.

Michigan withstood three first-half touchdown passes by Haskins and stunned the Buckeyes with two TDs in six seconds to trail 24-19 at the half.

Haskins had two scoring strikes of 24 yards to Olave and a 31-yarder to Johnnie Dixon in the first half, and Blake Haubeil added a 19-yard field goal as time exired in the half.

Patterson passed 23 yards to Collins for a 21-13 score with 47 seconds left, and Ohio State’s Demario McCall fumbled the kickoff that was recovered at the OSU 9 by Nate Schoenle.

Patterson then tossed a TD pass to Chris Evans, but the Wolverines failed on the two-point conversion to trail 21-19 with 41 seconds remaining.

