No. 3 Ohio State puts away pesky Minnesota

Dwayne Haskins passed for three touchdowns to help No. 3 Ohio State pull away from stubborn Minnesota in a 30-14 win at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

The Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) led 17-14 at the half on the strength of Haskins’ touchdown passes to Terry McLaurin and K.J. Hill after Mohamed Ibrahim twice gave the Golden Gophers (3-3, 0-3) the lead with scoring runs.

Ohio State, averaging 49.0 points per game, managed only two field goals in the second half before Haskins, after a missed Minnesota field goal try of 49 yards, threw a 27-yard TD to Hill with 2:15 remaining in the game for the final margin.

Haskins, for the second straight game, completed 33 of 44 passes. He had 412 yards, with 187 of them going to Hill on nine catches.

Ibrahim finished with 158 yards on 23 carries.

Minnesota freshman QB Zack Annexstad was 13 for 22 for 218 yards and two interceptions. Tyler Johnson was his favorite target, with eight receptions for 119 yards.

Ibrahim gave the Gophers a 7-3 lead on a 1-yard run to complete a 75-yard drive that gave the Golden Gophers a 7-3 lead. Haskins put the Buckeyes ahead 10-7 on a 41-yard TD down the middle to McLaurin with 1:07 left in first quarter.

Minnesota had another 75-yard series, which culminated in Ibrahim giving the Gophers a 10-7 lead on a 3-yard carry. Haskins then countered with a 36-yard scoring strike to K.J. Hill, who made a twisting, one-handed grab to put the Buckeyes ahead 17-14.

Blake Haubeil, playjng for the injured Sean Nuernberger, kicked his second field goal of the game, this one from 47 yards, to put the Buckeyes ahead 20-14 at 7:10 of the third quarter.

He added another from 27 yards for a 23-14 lead with 10:20 left in the game.

Big Ten play continues next Saturday for both teams, with Ohio State hosting Purdue and Minnesota welcoming Nebraska.

