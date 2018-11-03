No. 10 Ohio State bounces back to beat Nebraska

J.K. Dobbins ran for three scores and Dwayne Haskins threw two touchdowns as No. 10 Ohio State rallied in the second half for a 36-31 victory over Nebraska on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten), playing for the first time since a 49-20 loss at Purdue on Oct. 20, trailed 21-16 at the half before Dobbins had a 3-yard TD run and Parris Campbell a 9-yard touchdown reception, both late in the third quarter.

A Barret Pickering 18-yard field goal cut Nebraska’s deficit to 30-24 with 7:46 left in the game before Dobbins rushed for a 42-yard score to make it 36-24 after a failed two-point conversion attempt.

Nebraska (2-7, 1-5) freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez hit JD Spielman on 17-yard TD to make it 36-31 with 2:57 left in the game.

Dobbins had 163 yards on 23 carries, and Mike Weber added 91 on nine runs.

Haskins completed 18 of 32 passes for 252 yards and an interception.

Martinez was 22 of 33 for 266 yards and a TD and ran for 72 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Devine Ozigbo had 20 carries for 86 yards and a score.

The Cornhuskers (2-7, 1-5) took advantage of two Ohio State turnovers to build their halftime lead.

With Nebraska down 16-7, Haskins was sacked and lost a fumble at the Cornhuskers 36. Martinez capped the ensuing 64-yard drive with a 2-yard run to make it 16-14.

Ohio State’s K.J. Hill fumbled the ball away at the Buckeyes 47 on Ohio State’s next possession, and Martinez once again ran in from the 2 for the lead with 15 seconds left in the second quarter.

Nebraska led 7-0 after Ozigbo had a 1-yard run on the opening drive of the game. Ohio State made it 7-2 on blocked punt by Keandre Jones that resulted in a safety. Haskins threw a 42-yard TD pass to Johnnie Dixon, and Dobbins added a 10-yard scoring run to put the Buckeyes up 16-7 after one quarter.

