No. 5 Ohio State rolls past Oregon State

Dwayne Haskins Jr. threw for five touchdowns in his first career start and Mike Weber accounted for four scores as No. 5 Ohio State opened the season with a 77-31 defeat of visiting Oregon State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

The Buckeyes, who led 42-14 at the half, were without head coach Urban Meyer. He served the first of a three-game suspension for his handling of alleged domestic violence charges against wide receivers coach Zach Smith, who was fired in July.

Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ryan Day is the acting head coach.

Haskins was 22 for 30 for 313 yards and an interception. He completed 10 of his first 11 passes for a 21-7 lead after the first quarter.

Weber rushed for 186 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns. He also had one touchdown reception.

Oregon State running back Artavis Pierce had 158 of his 168 yards on TD runs of 80 and 78 yards in the third quarter. Also, quarterback Conor Blount was 12 for 19 for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

Haskins opened the scoring by connecting with Terry McLaurin on a 2-yard score after an Oregon State turnover.

Blount on the next series completed two passes for 75 yards, the last a 49-yard slant for a touchdown by Trevon Bradford to tie it at 7 with 10:35 left in the first quarter.

Weber then rushed for a 16-yard score and Haskins tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Rashod Berry for the 14-point lead. Weber early in the second quarter raced 49 yards off left tackle to make it 28-7.

Haskins threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Weber for 35-7 advantage and defensive end Nick Bosa scooped a Blount fumble in the end zone with 4:30 remaining before the half to raise the score to 42-7.

With 19 seconds left in the half, Blount tossed a 7-yard TD pass to Bradford.

After a 72-minute weather delay to start the third quarter, McLaurin had a catch-and-run for a 75-yard TD on the first play from scrimmage to make it 49-14. On Oregon State’s first play, Pierce ran for an 80-yard score.

Ohio State posting 375 rushing yards and 721 overall.

