Haskins, No. 4 Ohio State rout Rutgers again

Dwayne Haskins Jr. threw four more touchdowns, two to Johnnie Dixon, and No. 4 Ohio State rolled past Rutgers again, 52-3, at Ohio Stadium on Saturday in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Haskins, a sophomore, has nine touchdowns in his first two starts for OSU (2-0, 1-0), which scored 156 unanswered points against Rutgers (1-1, 0-1) over their past three meetings until Justin Davidovicz kicked a 41-yard field goal with 8:02 left in the third quarter to make it 42-3.

The game was well in hand by then thanks to first-half scoring strikes of 38 yards to Dixon, a 16-yarder to Parris Campbell and a pass of 9 yards to Luke Farrell. Running back J.K. Dobbins had a 2-yard scoring run, and backup QB Tate Martell tossed a 51-yard touchdown to Terry McLaurin for the 35-0 halftime lead.

Haskins connected with Dixon for a 44-yard TD on the first series of the second half to make it 42-0.

Dobbins ran for 73 yards and a TD. Martell was 10-of-10 passing for 121 yards, had a 47-yard touchdown run to make it 52-3 and finished with a game-high 95 rushing yards on eight carries.

Rutgers freshman quarterback Artur Sitkowski was 6 for 18 for 38 yards and an interception before being injured on the last play of the first half when sacked by Nick Bosa.

OSU had 579 total yards, 354 through the air. Rutgers had 134 (69 rushing, 65 passing).

The Buckeyes are the second FBS school to win 900 games. With a 900-324-53 record, the Buckeyes trail only Michigan (943).

Offensive coordinator Ryan Day was acting head coach for a second game for suspended OSU coach Urban Meyer. Day will also coach the game Sept. 15 versus No. 15 TCU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as Meyer completes his three-game ban for his handling of Zach Smith and the allegations of domestic violence and other indiscretions against the former assistant coach.

Meyer was allowed to run practices beginning Sept. 3.

Rutgers plays at Kansas on Sept. 15.

