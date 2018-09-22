No. 4 Ohio State blasts Tulane in Meyer's return

Dwayne Haskins Jr. threw five touchdown passes in a near-perfect first half to lead No. 4 Ohio State past visiting Tulane 49-6 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

The sophomore, in his fourth career start, completed 18 of his first 19 passes for 265 yards and four scores. After two incompletions before he completed two more, including a 14-yard TD to Austin Mack to make it 42-6 at the half for the Buckeyes (4-0).

Haskins, who did not play in the second half, was 21 of 24 for 304 yards with five TDs. For the season he has passed for 1,194 yards and 16 touchdowns with one interception.

His favorite target was Parris Campbell, who had eight catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half.

Ohio State used the game as a tune-up for its Big Ten matchup at No. 10 Penn State on Sept. 29 as the Buckeyes totaled 570 yards, including 419 through the air, and 32 first downs.

Tulane (1-3) had 256 total yards. Green Wave quarterback Jonathan Banks was 8 of 14 for 141 yards.

After Haskins had TD passes of 14 and 37 yards to Campbell and a 17-yard strike to Terry McLaurin in the first quarter, Tulane (1-3) pulled to within 21-6 early in the second on a 2-yard run by Darius Bradwell, but the extra point was blocked.

The game marked the return of Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer after serving a three-game suspension for his handling of former assistant coach Zach Smith, who was fired July 23 after allegations of domestic violence and other indiscretions surfaced.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Day was the acting head coach when the Buckeyes outscored their three opponents 169-62.

OSU played its first game without All-American defensive end Nick Bosa, who underwent surgery this week to repair a core muscle injury and is out indefinitely.

Tulane hosts Memphis on Friday in an American Athletic Conference game.

