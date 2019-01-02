No. 6 Ohio State holds off No. 9 Washington in Rose Bowl

Dwayne Haskins passed for three first-half touchdowns, and No. 6 Ohio State held off a late rally to defeat No. 9 Washington 28-23 in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday in Pasadena, Calif.

Haskins, a Heisman finalist, completed 25 of 37 passes for 251 yards for the Buckeyes (13-1), who were playing their final game under Urban Meyer. The coach announced last month he would retire after the bowl game because of health reasons.

Jake Browning completed 35 of 54 passes for 313 yards for the Huskies (10-4), who rallied after trailing 28-3 entering the fourth quarter.

Washington senior Myles Gaskin rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries, and he joined former Wisconsin star Ron Dayne as the only Football Bowl Subdivision players with four 1,200-yard rushing seasons. Gaskin finished with 1,268 rushing yards this season and 5,323 for his college career.

Gaskin accounted for all three Washington touchdowns in the final quarter. He threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Drew Sample on a fourth-and-goal play out of the Wildcat formation and later rushed for 1- and 2-yard scores.

Haskins led the Buckeyes to a 21-3 lead at the intermission. They extended the advantage on J.K. Dobbins’ 3-yard run on Ohio State’s first possession of the second half.

Ohio State opened the scoring on Haskins’ 12-yard scoring strike to Parris Campbell, capping an 11-play, 77-yard drive.

The Huskies cut into the margin on Peyton Henry’s 38-yard field goal late in the first quarter, making it 7-3.

The Buckeyes went 75 yards on 10 plays on their ensuing drive, with Haskins hitting Johnnie Dixon for a 19-yard touchdown.

An Ohio State punt gave the Huskies the ball on their own 8-yard line with 1:16 left in the half, but Washington went three-and-out and took only 16 seconds off the clock before punting.

Haskins drove the Buckeyes 57 yards, hitting Rashod Berry with a 1-yard touchdown pass with 14 seconds left before the intermission to make it 21-3.

The Huskies were without safety Taylor Rapp, a second-team All-American who sustained a hip contusion in the Pac-12 Conference championship game and dressed but didn’t play Wednesday.

