No. 5 Oklahoma edges Army in OT

Oklahoma’s defense finally came up with two big stops of Army’s triple-option offense, and Kyler Murray shined in overtime as the No. 5 Sooners squeaked out a 28-21 win over the Black Knights on Saturday in Norman, Okla.

Murray — who threw just three passes in the second half — came up with two big completions in overtime, the second being his 10-yard touchdown strike to CeeDee Lamb.

Oklahoma then held the Black Knights on fourth-and-7, with Kenneth Mann hitting Army quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. and Parnell Motley coming down with the interception to seal the Sooners’ victory.

Oklahoma had a chance to win it in regulation, but Austin Seibert missed a 33-yard field goal attempt as time expired in regulation to send the game to overtime.

Murray completed 11 of 15 passes for 165 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Army rushed for 339 yards, including 102 yards and a touchdown by Hopkins on 25 carries.

For most of the night, the Black Knights kept the Sooners’ potent offense off the field. Oklahoma led 21-14 at halftime.

The Sooners had just seven drives, their opening one of the second half cut short by Mike Reynolds’ interception of a Murray pass.

Oklahoma’s next drive saw the Sooners come close to emulating Army’s approach. Oklahoma leaned heavily on running back Trey Sermon (18 carries, 119 yards overall) and took more than four minutes off the clock.

However, Sermon was stopped twice for no gain at the 1-yard-line, giving the Black Knights a chance to pull off their first victory over a top-10 team since 1963.

Army then drove 85 yards on 19 plays in a marathon drive that lasted more than 10 minutes, culminating with Andy Davidson score on a 3-yard run. The touchdown tied the game 21-21 with 1:51 left in the third quarter.

The drive included three third-down conversions and one fourth-down conversion.

In the last few minutes of the third, a “Let’s Go Army” chant broke out from the southeast corner of the mostly silent stadium.

The Black Knights’ subsequent drive ended on Mann’s interception with just more than two minutes remaining in regulation.

Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray set a school record with 28 tackles while another linebacker, Curtis Bolton, tied the previous record with 23.

