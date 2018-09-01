QB Murray, Oklahoma air out FAU

Oklahoma’s offense didn’t skip a bit in its first game of the post-Baker Mayfield era, as the No. 7 Sooners blew out Florida Atlantic 63-14 on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Florida Atlantic hadn’t trailed in a game since Oct. 28 last season, but that streak didn’t last long against the Sooners as Rodney Anderson broke off a 30-yard run less than halfway through the first quarter.

That score set off a quick burst of scoring for the Sooners, who led 21-0 less than three minutes later.

A minute after Anderson’s score, walk-on receiver Lee Morris blocked a punt that was recovered by Curtis Bolton in the end zone.

After another three-and-out, Kyler Murray hit Morris for a 65-yard touchdown.

The Sooners added two more 65-yard touchdowns in the half — an Anderson run and a pass from Murray to Marquise Brown — to build a 42-0 lead by the break.

Oklahoma’s 28 first-quarter points were its most in a first quarter since 2008.

Owls running back Devin Singletary ran for nearly 2,000 yards a year ago but found it hard to find much space to work in the season opener. Singletary ran for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Murray, making his fifth career start and second for the Sooners, was 9 of 11 for 209 yards. He was out of the game before halftime, though, as Lincoln Riley went with his second-team offense in the final drive before the half.

More than half of Murray’s yards went to Brown, who had six catches for 133 yards. Anderson ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries.

Not everything worked out perfectly for the Sooners, though.

Early in the fourth quarter, backup quarterback Austin Kendall suffered an apparent knee injury sliding out of bounds on the Owls’ sideline.

Florida Atlantic quarterback Chris Robison, who transferred to FAU after being dismissed from Oklahoma before last season, was 15 for 26 for 157 yards before being replaced in the second half, first by Rafe Peavy.

Oklahoma hosts UCLA next week while Florida Atlantic hosts Air Force.

