Murray shines as No. 8 Oklahoma hammers Kansas State

EditorsNote: Fixes Murray’s TDs in second graf

Kyler Murray continued his electric junior season and Oklahoma’s defense turned in another strong performance Saturday as the No. 8 Sooners crushed Kansas State 51-14 in Norman, Okla.

Murray completed 19 of 24 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns, raising his completion percentage for the season to just shy of 75. Murray has thrown for 28 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

He has thrown at least three TD passes in each of Oklahoma’s last seven games.

Saturday’s game was never in much doubt as the Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) built a 17-0 first-quarter lead against the Wildcats (3-5, 1-4), who have dropped four of their last five.

Murray’s favorite target was CeeDee Lamb, who had touchdown receptions of 82 and 57 yards and finished with four catches for 160 yards.

Oklahoma scored on each of its first nine drives, ending their scoring with a field goal early in the fourth quarter. The Sooners finished with 702 yards of total offense.

Three of Oklahoma’s six touchdowns covered more than 50 yards.

On the other side, Kansas State struggled offensively from the outset, punting on three of its first four drives before fumbling on a kickoff return.

That fumble recovery was just Oklahoma’s second of the season.

The Wildcats managed just 245 total yards, with 150 of those coming on their two touchdown drives. Just 108 of Kansas State’s yards came through the air.

It was the second consecutive strong performance from the Oklahoma defense after head coach Lincoln Riley fired defensive coordinator Mike Stoops in early October.

Kansas State’s yardage total was the lowest allowed by the Sooners since Nov. 11, 2017, when Kansas had 155.

Oklahoma’s offense was effective on the ground too. The Sooners ran for 322 yards, averaging 8.3 yards per carry.

Redshirt freshman Kennedy Brooks had an 86-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter and freshman T.J. Pledger ran for 91 yards.

—Field Level Media