Dicker’s FG lifts No. 19 Texas past No. 7 Oklahoma

Freshman Cameron Dicker nailed a 40-yard field goal with 9 seconds remaining to lift No. 19 Texas to a 48-45 win over No. 7 Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon in the Red River Shootout inside the venerable Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Dicker’s winning kick came at the end of a nine-play, 52-yard drive to save the Longhorns after they squandered a 21-point lead in less than six minutes of the fourth quarter.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger racked up 394 total yards and five touchdowns, throwing for 314 yards and two scores, rushing for 72 and three TDs and catching a pass for 8 yards.

The Longhorns looked to be comfortably in front after taking a 45-24 lead into the fourth quarter, but Oklahoma roared back, getting three touchdowns in a 5-minute, 50-second span of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 45.

First Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray hit Lee Morris on a 19-yard TD pass. Murray then used his feet to sprint untouched 67 yards for a touchdown that brought the Sooners to within 45-38. Trey Sermon tied the game with a 7-yard run with 2:38 to play, but the Sooners left too much time on the clock.

Texas (5-1, 3-0 in Big 12 play) won its fifth straight game. It was Ehlinger’s fourth straight game without an interception and the Longhorns’ third consecutive contest without a turnover.

Murray accounted for five touchdowns as well, four through the air and one on his scintillating scoring run that gave his team life late. He ended up with 396 total yards, including 304 passing.

Marquise Brown had nine catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns for Oklahoma (5-1, 2-1 in Big 12), including a 77-yard connection with Murray in the third quarter.

Murray hit Brown on a 4-yard TD pass on the Sooners’ opening drive to stake Oklahoma to a 7-0 lead. But Texas roared back down the field in response, with the Longhorns’ score coming on a 2-yard jump pass from wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey to Collin Johnson.

Brandon Jones’ interception of Murray and return to the OU 29-yard line set the table for a 44-yard field goal by Dicker that garnered the Longhorns a 10-7 lead with 5:58 to play in the first quarter. The Sooners answered with a 32-yard field goal by Austin Seibert on the first snap of the second quarter that tied the game at 10-10.

Ehlinger found Tre Watson out of the backfield for a 28-yard TD, and a 9-yard Ehlinger run for touchdown expanded the Longhorns advantage to 24-10 with 5:12 to play before halftime.

Oklahoma got back into it on a 5-yard scoring pass from Murray to CeeDee Lamb that brought the Sooners to within 24-17 at halftime.

After the Longhorns added a touchdown to open the second half, making the score 31-17, Murray hit Brown on a 77-yard touchdown, reducing the Texas lead to 31-24. The pass play was the longest by Oklahoma in the 113 games played in this rivalry.

