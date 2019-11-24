Despite sloppy finish, No. 9 Oklahoma holds off TCU

Jalen Hurts led No. 9 Oklahoma to touchdowns on its first three possessions, then the Sooners hung on despite second-half turnovers for a 28-24 win over Texas Christian in a Big 12 matchup in Norman, Okla., on Saturday night.

Nov 23, 2019; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with offensive lineman Marquis Hayes (54) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The win assured the Sooners a spot in the Big 12 title game against the Baylor Bears, whom Oklahoma rallied from 25 points down to beat 34-31 on last Saturday.

Hurts threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another in the game’s first 17 minutes as Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1) sped to a 21-0 lead. He added a rushing touchdown about midway through the third quarter.

Overall, he rushed 28 times for 173 yards, going over 1,000 yards rushing for the season. He now sits at 1,156. Hurts also went 11 of 21 passing for 145 yards with the two scores and an interception.

He became the third player in FBS history to amass at least 3,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing through 11 games of a season, according to the Fox TV broadcast.

Kennedy Brooks piled up 149 yards on 25 carries for Oklahoma.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan, a true freshman, rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown, though he was only 7 of 21 passing for 65 yards and an interception.

Oklahoma finished with 511 total yards to 204 for TCU (5-6, 3-5).

The Horned Frogs had a last chance after they stonewalled the Sooners at fourth-and-1 at the TCU 41 with little more than three minutes to play. The Horned Frogs reached the Oklahoma 40 before defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles picked off Duggan at the Sooners’ 32 with 1:41 left.

Duggan rushed for an 11-yard touchdown that cut the TCU deficit to 21-17 on the Horned Frogs’ first possession of the second half. The Sooners answered right away, however, with a six-play, 66-yard drive, capped by Hurts’ 8-yard touchdown run to make it 28-17.

Oklahoma was moving again on its next drive before safety Vernon Scott picked off a pass from Hurts and brought it back 98 yards for a touchdown to pull TCU to within 28-24 with 12:43 left.

TCU forced another turnover on the ensuing possession, as safety Nook Bradford ripped the ball from Hurts just before Hurts hit the ground after carrying the ball 32 yards to the Horned Frogs’ 7.

But TCU was unable to capitalize, going three-and-out and punting with 6 1/2 minutes left.

Despite not getting a first down until their fourth possession and finishing the first quarter with three total yards, the Horned Frogs recovered to trail only 21-10 at the halftime thanks to a 1-yard touchdown run by Sewo Olonilua and a 24-yard field goal from Jonathan Song in the second quarter. Duggan’s 62-yard rush to the outside set up Olonilua’s score.

Hurts rushed for a 7-yard score on the Sooners’ first possession, hit Brayden Willis for a 20-yard touchdown on their second drive, and found CeeDee Lamb from 5 yards out on Oklahoma’s third possession.

—Field Level Media