No. 10 Oklahoma's defense toughens in win over Texas Tech

NORMAN, Okla. -- Baker Mayfield once again did big things for No. 10 Oklahoma, but that’s what the Sooners have come to expect from their senior quarterback.

But it was Oklahoma’s defense that came up big Saturday, taking a beating early against Texas Tech before turning a corner and helping the Sooners pull out a 49-27 win over the Red Raiders at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

After Texas Tech scored touchdowns on its first three drives of the game, shredding the Sooners’ defense, Oklahoma added an additional defensive lineman.

The difference was immediate.

Texas Tech managed just one touchdown on its next nine drives as the Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) pulled away to win their third consecutive game.

Mayfield threw for 281 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another in his final game against the school where he began his college career.

Walking into the stadium before the game, Mayfield wore a shirt emblazoned with “traitor” in Texas Tech colors.

The shirts were made by Tech fans to taunt Mayfield during his return to Lubbock a year ago in a wild 66-59 Oklahoma win.

Mayfield walked on at Texas Tech in 2013 and became the first major college walk-on quarterback to start a season opener as a freshman.

After the regular season that year, he transferred to Oklahoma.

Nic Shimonek threw for 322 yards and four touchdowns for the Red Raiders (4-4, 1-4).

The game got off to an explosive start with the teams combining to score touchdowns on the game’s first six drives before setting in for the rest of the half.

While Texas Tech’s first drive was plodding and methodical, eating up more than six minutes, the tempo on both sides cranked up after that.

The Sooners needed just 1:33 to answer with their own touchdown.

The Red Raiders’ next two touchdown drives lasted less than two minutes while the Sooners’ two ensuing drives went slightly longer.

The difference early was Michael Barden’s missed extra point on the first touchdown. Barden’s kick hit off the upright.

Oklahoma stretched its lead in the second quarter when Mayfield led another quick drive -- 54 yards in 1:42 -- after linebacker Caleb Kelly intercepted Shimonek on fourth down.

Rodney Anderson put the Sooners ahead 28-20 with a 5-yard touchdown run that wound up being the final points of the half.

NOTES: Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops was honored at halftime as part of OU’s homecoming ceremonies. Stoops retired in June. ... On its opening touchdown, Texas Tech ran 12 times for 57 yards, throwing just three times for 18 yards. ... Sooners DT Neville Gallimore missed the game due to injury after playing sparingly a week earlier. ... The Red Raiders came into the game having not connected on a touchdown pass in six quarters. ... Oklahoma plays at Oklahoma State next Saturday. ... Texas Tech hosts Kansas State the same day.