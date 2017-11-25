No. 19 Oklahoma State routs Kansas

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Oklahoma State and Kansas played to its personalities Saturday.

The No. 19 Cowboys piled up yards and points, featuring the usual suspects in quarterback Mason Rudolph, wide receiver James Washington and more.

The Jayhawks stumbled, again, on the road.

The result was Oklahoma State routing Kansas 58-17 at Boone Pickens Stadium.

“We played about as good as we can play,” Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said.

Rudolph passed for 438 yards with two touchdowns and ran for two more scores, and wideouts Washington, Marcell Ateman and Dillon Stoner all went over 100 yards receiving, highlighting a 661-yard day for the Cowboys’ offense.

”They do have some weapons,“ Jayhawks coach David Beaty. ”They are an impressive team. They will be a match for whoever they play in a bowl game.

“For that team right there not to be in the (Big 12) championship is crazy to me, because they are a talented team. It just tells how talented this conference is from top to bottom.”

Kansas lost its 46th consecutive true road game, extending a streak that dates back to 2009. It’s been even longer -- 2008 -- since the Jayhawks won a conference road game, spanning 37 Big 12 road trips.

The Cowboys (9-3, 6-3 Big 12) await their bowl destination.

Kansas (1-11, 0-9) lost its 11th straight since a season-opening win over Southeast Missouri State.

Rudolph, the nation’s leading passer, completed 31 of 43 passes and found 10 different receivers in his final career home game.

“It’s great,” Rudolph said of his Senior Day experience. “And it was a cool way to go out, with a bunch of guys on both sides of the ball. We’ve been together for four years and it was fun to end it here at home.”

Rudolph set the tone early, directing a quick touchdown drive on the game’s opening possession, throwing for 69 yards, then scoring on a fourth-down run from the 1.

He threw touchdowns to Stoner and Washington, and when he ran in another 1-yard score in the third quarter, he pushed his season total for touchdowns responsible for to 45. That broke Barry Sanders’ school record of 44, set in Sanders’ Heisman Trophy year of 1988.

”Barry Sanders did a lot for the university and obviously won a Heisman Trophy, so I think he’ll always be the best from Oklahoma State,“ Rudolph said. ”It takes a lot around you to get something like that done.

“I’ve been blessed with a lot of weapons to pass the ball to, and it’s been fun. I couldn’t have done it without those guys and the guys up front blocking for me. I‘m just really happy and feeling very blessed.”

Washington, the nation’s leading receiver, totaled eight receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown. Stoner posted a game-high 113 yards with a 76-yard scoring catch, while Ateman added 107 yards receiving.

Running back Justice Hill ran for a touchdown, and his backup L.D. Brown added two scoring runs.

Kansas quarterback Peyton Bender completed 17 of 32 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.

Bender and wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. connected nine times for 69 yards and a touchdown. Wideout Evan Fairs added 44 yards receiving and a 33-yard scoring catch for the Jayhawks.

Kansas was without a touchdown until 7 seconds left in the second quarter, already trailing 34-3 when Fairs’ made his scoring grab to beat the clock before halftime.

Overall, the Jayhawks managed just 241 yards of offense and punted 10 times.

Still, in his third year of a rebuild at Kansas, Beaty continues to press a positive message.

“If you sit right here, in this chair, and don’t prepare yourself to win every game, why are you here?” he said. “I truly expect to win every game we play. Every single one. When you’re starting to build a program, they are going to feed off you. They are going to feed off what you see and feel.”

NOTES: Oklahoma State WR Marcell Ateman’s 107 receiving yards put him at 1,049 yards for the season and gave the Cowboys a unique place in the Big 12 record book. The Cowboys became the first conference team to produce a 4,000-yard passer (QB Mason Rudolph), two 1,000-yard receivers (Ateman and WR James Washington) and a 1,000-yard rusher (RB Justice Hill) in a single season. Oklahoma State is one of just 10 teams in FCS history with such a foursome, and one of only three among Power Five conferences. ... Kansas K Gabriel Rui, an Oklahoma product, connected on a 50-yard field goal in the first quarter. It was his longest of the season. His previous long was 43 yards against Baylor. ... It was Senior Day at Boone Pickens Stadium with 22 players going through pregame festivities. The Cowboys will lose several significant pieces, including 10 starters.