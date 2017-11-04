Preview: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

For the first time in 13 years, the bitter Bedlam rivalry between in-state rivals Oklahoma and Oklahoma State isn’t the Big 12 season-ender for the two schools. But Saturday afternoon’s contest in Stillwater, which will be the site of ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast, has probably as much riding on it as any in recent history.

Both teams enter as part of a four-way tie for first place in the Big 12 and are also in the running for a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff, which had the Sooners rated No. 5 in its first weekly poll released on Tuesday while the Cowboys, who still have a road date next week at No. 15 Iowa State, come in at No. 11. Then there’s quarterbacks Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma and Mason Rudolph of Oklahoma State, both of whom rank at or near the top of most key NCAA passing stats and could take a big step forward in the Heisman Trophy race with impressive games while also improving their NFL Draft stock. The loser not only will not have state bragging rights but will also be hard-pressed to rebound and earn one of the two coveted spots in this year’s Big 12 Championship Game on Dec. 2 in Arlington, Tex. “The timing is different, but the stakes are about as high as they can be,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, FS1. LINE: Oklahoma State -2.5

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (7-1, 4-1 Big 12): It all starts with the cocky and confident Mayfield who finished third in Heisman voting in 2016 and ranks eighth in the NCAA in passing with 2,628 yards while also leading all Power 5 conference quarterbacks in passing efficiency (195.6), averaging an NCAA-best 11.1 yards per completion. “I love the big stage,” Mayfield, who has completed 171-of-236 passes (72.5 percent) for 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions, told reporters this week. “I love a good atmosphere. I think it’s a good opportunity to show the country what we’re made of.” The key for the Sooners, however, could be the play of a defense that has allowed 35 or more points in three of its last five games and ranks 100th nationally in pass efficiency defense (141.4).

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (7-1, 4-1): Rudolph leads the nation in passing yards (2,866) and passing yards per game (358.3) while throwing 22 touchdown passes to five interceptions. He has a a potential first round NFL pick to throw to in senior wide receiver James Washington who is second in the FBS with an average of 125.6 receiving yards per game while sophomore running back Justice Hill leads the Big 12 in rushing with 836 yards and has scored eight touchdowns. The defense, which has allowed just six passing touchdowns while picking off a Big 12-leading 12 passes, is led by safeties Ramon Richards, who had the game-winning interception in overtime in a 13-10 win at Texas, and Tre Flowers, who has 242 career tackles and is second in the Big 12 with nine passes defended.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oklahoma, which earlier this season won 31-16 at Ohio State, will be trying for its 15th consecutive true road win and has won its last two games in Stillwater by a combined score of 91-47.

2. Washington is the FBS active leader in receiving touchdowns (34) and receiving yards (3,928) and has caught at least one pass in 40 straight games.

3. Mayfield is 10-0 in Big 12 road games during his Oklahoma career, having thrown for 3,124 yards, 34 touchdowns and four interceptions.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 38, Oklahoma 34