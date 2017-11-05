Mayfield (598 yards, 5 TDs) fuels Oklahoma past Okla. St.

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Balls and points were flying Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium, with quarterbacks Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma and Mason Rudolph of Oklahoma State firing away, back and forth.

With the defenses in retreat, it put a premium on scoring every possession.

Rudolph blinked, briefly, and Mayfield seized the opportunity, leading No. 5-ranked Oklahoma past No. 11 Oklahoma State 62-52 in a shootout that featured a combined 1,446 yards of offense.

Bedlam, they call it.

”Great football game,“ said Sooners coach Lincoln Riley. ”Two really, really good football teams went at it. And two especially elite quarterbacks. I mean, you’re talking about two guys at the absolute top of their game.

“Those two guys put on a show and it was just kind of a game of will.”

When it comes to a will to win, Mayfield is seldom outdone.

The Oklahoma senior set a school record with 598 passing yards and threw for five touchdowns, keeping the Sooners just out of reach as Rudolph and the Cowboys kept rallying from behind.

“He was awesome,” Riley said. “What more could you say? The guy, he’s awesome.”

Two Rudolph mistakes -- a lost fumble in the third quarter and an interception on the next possession -- spoiled his own big day and allowed Oklahoma to surge ahead for good.

Rudolph passed for 448 yards and five touchdowns, both school records in a Bedlam game, while Justice Hill set another Cowboys record in the rivalry with 228 rushing yards, scoring twice.

But it was Rudolph’s turnovers that allowed the Sooners to surge out of a 38-38 tie and win in a high-stakes clash that carried College Football Playoff and Heisman Trophy hopes.

“I take full responsibility for the turnovers in the third quarter,” Rudolph said. “I threw a pick and I fumbled the ball, so it’s definitely on me.”

Oklahoma, and Mayfield, advanced their hopes.

“Winning around here is expected,” Mayfield said. “Winning against Oklahoma State is expected as well. That’s the standard.”

The Sooners improved to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the Big 12, while Oklahoma State slipped to 7-2 and 4-2.

While Rudolph was turning the ball over, the Sooners scored 10 straight points on a field goal by kicker Austin Seibert and Mayfield’s 43-yard scoring pass to running back Rodney Anderson.

That put Oklahoma up 48-38, although the Cowboys kept coming.

The teams traded touchdowns the rest of the way, with Oklahoma State closing within three points twice, 48-45 and 55-52, each time on Rudolph touchdown passes to wide receiver Tyron Johnson.

Rudolph had a chance to flip his fate late, too, after Oklahoma State linebacker Chad Whitener intercepted Mayfield with 2:59 remaining and the score still 55-52. But the Cowboys eventually turned the ball over on downs at the Oklahoma 38 before the Sooners tacked on a late score with 42 seconds left.

”That was a heck of a college football game,“ said Cowboys coach Mike Gundy. ”I wish we could have made a couple of plays at the end.

“We just came up a little bit short.”

The teams combined for nine possessions in a wild first quarter that saw the Sooners up 14-10. And they scored on the first play of the second quarter to push the lead to 21-10.

The Cowboys led 3-0 and 10-7 and could have been up more, if not for a penalty and an official review that cost them two touchdowns.

Following a Mayfield interception by Oklahoma State cornerback A.J. Green on the game’s opening possession, Hill ripped off a 28-yard touchdown run, but it was wiped out by a holding call. And the Cowboys eventually settled for a field goal.

On the next possession, a scoop-and-score by Oklahoma State linebacker Calvin Bundage on a fumble by running back Abdul Adams went to review, and was overturned as an incomplete pass.

Instead of a 14-0 lead, the Cowboys led 3-0.

And they soon trailed.

Mayfield and Oklahoma quickly got going.

And Rudolph and the Cowboys followed.

The quarterbacks didn’t start so swell, combining to go 1-for-7 for five yards, with an interception through two drives each.

But by the end of the half, both quarterbacks -- and offenses -- had piled up staggering stats.

Mayfield was 17-of-25 for 387 yards and three touchdowns, a hefty part of Oklahoma’s 466 total yards. He connected with fullback Dimitri Flowers and wide receivers Jeff Badet and Marquise Brown for the scoring passes.

Brown finished with a school record 265 receiving yards on nine catches.

Rudolph stood at 13-of-24 for 258 yards and three scores, while Hill added 132 and two touchdowns on the ground. Rudolph tossed two touchdown passes to Marcell Ateman and another to James Washington, who didn’t finish the game after suffering an ankle injury.

NOTES: Oklahoma State issued credentials to scouts from 23 NFL teams, answering the highest request ever for a game in Stillwater. The quarterback matchup was a main draw, with Mayfield and Rudolph squaring off. And there were other projected high draft picks on display as well, including Sooners OT Orlando Brown and Cowboys WR James Washington. ... The teams wore special decals on their helmets featuring the map of Oklahoma with the words “Stop Opioids,” in an effort to bring awareness to the opioid epidemic in the state.