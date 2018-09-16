No. 24 Oklahoma State rides complete effort past No. 17 Boise State

No. 24 Oklahoma State rode big plays offensively, defensively and on special teams all day long Saturday to dismantle No. 17 Boise State 44-21 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.

The Cowboys (3-0) blocked two punts deep in Boise State territory and turned them both into touchdowns, while their defense harassed Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien much of the day.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State’s Taylor Cornelius led the offense to scores on six consecutive possessions at one point, beginning in the second quarter. He completed 15 of 26 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown and ran 16 times for 41 yards and two more scores.

Junior running back Justice Hill piled up 123 yards on 15 carries, including a 53-yard burst. He also scored a touchdown.

Kicker Matt Ammendola added three field goals, from 22, 48 and 23 yards.

Rypien, a senior, hit on 39 of 56 passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns for the Broncos (2-1), but the Cowboys also sacked him five times, including two by junior defensive end Jordan Brailford, among their eight total tackles for a loss.

Neither team scored in the first quarter, but Rypien found John Hightower for a 31-yard touchdown pass less that a minute into the second quarter.

Then the Cowboys took over. Hill scored on an 8-yard run, Amen Ogbongbemiga blocked a punt to set up a 1-yard run from Cornelius and Ammendola hit from 22 yards out to close out the first-half scoring.

Oklahoma State kicked it into high gear in the third quarter, getting another field goal, then a 32-yard pass from Cornelius to sophomore wideout Dillon Stoner. The second blocked punt, this time by Jarrick Bernard, was returned 13 yards for a touchdown by Za’Carrius Green to extend Oklahoma State’s lead to 34-14.

Rypien added his third scoring pass to close out the scoring in the third quarter, and the Cowboys tacked on a field goal and Cornelius’ second touchdown run to complete the blowout.

—Field Level Media