Untested Purdy leads Iowa State past No. 25 Oklahoma State

Starved for offense, Iowa State found some in untested freshman quarterback Brock Purdy, who threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another score as the Cyclones upset the No. 25 Oklahoma State Cowboys 48-42 on Saturday afternoon at Stillwater, Okla.

Purdy, who had played only two snaps all season with only minus-1 yards rushing to show for it, threw for 318 yards and rushed for 84 yards as the Cyclones (2-3, 1-2 Big 12) broke a six-game losing streak to the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State (4-2, 1-2) repeatedly hurt itself with penalties (nine for 87 yards) and was harassed by a typically pesky Iowa State defense, which had 16 tackles for loss.

Cowboys quarterback Taylor Cornelius threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 41 yards and another score.

Down 40-28 early in the fourth quarter, Oklahoma State got a big break when it punted and the ball hit a member of the return team and was recovered by the Cowboys’ Amen Ogbongbemiga at the Iowa State 23.

Six plays later, running back Justice Hill ran for a 5-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 40-35. Hill finished with 66 yards on 24 carries.

The Cowboys forced a punt, but themselves went three-and-out, and only after wide receiver Tylan Wallace dropped a potential touchdown pass over the middle.

Two plays later, Purdy struck again, hitting wide receiver Tarique Milton for a 60-yard touchdown pass. Purdy then threw to Sheldon Croney Jr. for the 2-point conversion and a 48-35 lead.

Milton led all receivers with 98 yards on four catches.

The Cyclones’ Braxton Lewis intercepted Cornelius with about four minutes to go, but the Cowboys forced a three-and-out. Oklahoma State then went 96 yards on six plays, the last 42 yards on a touchdown pass to Wallace to get within 48-42.

Wallace led the Cowboys with five receptions and 82 yards.

The Cyclones recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Purdy’s other touchdown passes went to Hakeem Butler (21 yards), Matthew Eaton (26 yards) and Deshaunte Jones (23 yards) while staying a step ahead of the Cowboys.

Cornelius had scoring strikes to Jelani Woods (14 yards), Landon Wolf (8 yards) and Tyron Johnson (28 yards).

Iowa State finished with 465 yards of total offense to 415 for Oklahoma State.

