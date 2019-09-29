Hubbard, Oklahoma State power past No. 24 Kansas State

EditorsNote: Adds Kansas State’s ranking in lead; corrects fumble to 26-yard line in graf 5; other minor edits

Chuba Hubbard ran for career-high 296 yards on 25 carries, and Matt Ammendola kicked four field goals as host Oklahoma State powered past No. 24 Kansas State 26-13 in Stillwater, Okla.

Hubbard, the nation’s leading rusher, now has 938 yards on the ground in five games; Saturday’s effort was his third 200-plus yard performance this year for the Cowboys (4-1, 1-1 Big 12), who snapped a two-game losing streak to Kansas State.

Spencer Sanders passed for 153 yards, with 145 of those to Tylan Wallace and all in the first half for Oklahoma State.

The Wildcats (3-1, 0-1) got 118 yards passing from Skylar Thomson, but were outgained 526-244 on offense, amassing 52 fewer yards as a team than Hubbard did on his own.

Ammendola got the scoring started with a 25-yard field goal with 6:12 left in the first quarter, then Sanders hit Logan Carter for a 3-yard TD pass with 3:57 to go after a Kansas State fumble at the Wildcats’ 26.

Ammendola hit again from 21 yards out with 8:40 to play in the second.

The game was halted with 8:31 to go in the second quarter for 75 minutes because of lightning in the area.

When play resumed, Kansas State moved 47 yards in six plays to a 46-yard field goal by Blake Lynch that cut the Cowboys’ lead to 13-3.

Ammendola booted a 29-yard field goal with 2:09 to play in the second quarter to push the Cowboys’ lead to 16-3 at halftime.

Oklahoma State dominated the first-half statistics, outgaining the Wildcats 285-81 (including 140-18 on the ground) and securing 13 first downs to just one for Kansas State.

Hubbard ripped off an 84-yard touchdown run on Oklahoma State’s first play of the third quarter to expand the lead to 23-3.

The Wildcats clawed back to within 23-13 on a 37-yard field goal by Lynch with 12:16 to play and a 5-yard scoring run from James Gilbert five minutes later.

But Ammendola answered with an 18-yard field goal with 1:03 remaining to end the scoring and Kansas State’s hopes.

