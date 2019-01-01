Peel's stop gives Oklahoma State Liberty Bowl win over No. 23 Mizzou

Oklahoma State’s Kolby Peel stopped quarterback Drew Lock on a 4th-and-1 run for no gain at the Cowboys’ 9-yard line with 1:01 left Monday, preserving the Cowboys’ 38-33 win over No. 23 Missouri in the Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.

It was the fourth win over a ranked team this year for Oklahoma State (7-6), which led 35-19 in the third quarter but needed a dramatic play from a defense that gave up 637 total yards. Peel provided that play, chasing Lock down on a run around right end and making an ankle tackle.

Cowboys quarterback Taylor Cornelius completed 26 of 44 passes for 336 yards and four touchdowns, tying a Liberty Bowl record for touchdown passes in a game. Freshman running back Chuba Hubbard supplied 145 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, while junior Tyron Johnson caught seven passes for 141 yards and two scores.

Lock, who’s considered a potential first round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, hit on 23 of 38 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Larry Rountree rolled up 204 yards on 27 rushes, and Johnathan Johnson hauled in nine passes for 185 yards and a touchdown for Missouri.

But the Tigers (8-5), who entered the game looking for just the ninth nine-win season in school history, couldn’t make those gaudy stats add up to a win.

Oklahoma State initiated scoring little more than 5 1/2 minutes into the game when Cornelius found Dillon Stoner on a short pass over the middle. Stoner bobbled the ball, then hauled it in and split defenders for a 30-yard touchdown.

Tucker McCann’s 24-yard field goal drew Missouri within 7-3 less than three minutes later, and Lock’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Gicinto at the 7:49 mark of the second quarter gave Missouri its first lead. Cornelius answered with a 7-yard scoring strike to Johnson two minutes later to make it 14-10.

Lock needed less than two minutes to put the Tigers up 16-14 when he found Kendall Blanton for a 16-yard touchdown toss. Missouri was able to nurse that lead into halftime.

But the Cowboys scored 14 points in the first 4:39 of the third quarter to take the lead for good. First, Cornelius hit Tylan Wallace for a 9-yard touchdown then Hubbard ran in from 4 yards out to make it 28-16 in favor of Oklahoma State.

Missouri drew within two at 35-33 with Rountree’s 55-yard scoring run with 11:50 to play, but a Matt Amendola 27-yard field goal with 5:54 to play extended the Cowboys’ lead to 38-33 and forced the Tigers to need a touchdown on their final drive.

—Field Level Media