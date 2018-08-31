Cornelius' 5 TDs leads Oklahoma State over Missouri State

Senior Taylor Cornelius passed for 295 yards and five touchdowns in his first college start to help Oklahoma State roll to a 58-17 victory over visiting Missouri State on Thursday night at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.

Cornelius completed 24 of 34 passes and was intercepted once as the Cowboys’ replacement for departed Mason Rudolph. Junior Justice Hill rushed for 122 yards and one touchdown while playing just the opening quarter, and senior Jalen McCleskey caught two touchdown passes and rushed for one.

Oklahoma State (1-0) racked up 732 yards of total offense while improving to 11-0 against FCS programs during coach Mike Gundy’s 14-season tenure. Sophomore LD Brown added 115 rushing yards as the Cowboys finished with 436 on the ground.

Junior Peyton Huslig passed for 150 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 109 yards for Missouri State (0-1), which gained 260 yards. The Bears are 0-8 all time versus Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State had a 405-89 edge in offensive yards in the first half and wasted no time building a big lead.

Hill scored on a 3-yard run on the Cowboys’ first drive just 2:36 into the game, and junior Matt Ammendola added a 20-yard field goal nearly seven minutes later. McCleskey scored on a 5-yard reverse to make it 17-0 with 2:28 remaining in the opening quarter.

The lead reached 24 on the first play of the second quarter when Cornelius tossed a 3-yard scoring pass to senior Sione Finefeuiaki, a touchdown set up by Hill’s 92-yard dash late in the opening stanza. Cornelius connected on a 21-yard touchdown pass with wide-open sophomore Tylan Wallace in the right corner of the end zone to make it 31-0 with 6:37 left in the half.

Missouri State got on the board with 2:42 remaining in the half when Huslig threw a 6-yard scoring pass to freshman Jordan Murray.

Freshman kicker Parker Lacina booted a 40-yard field goal with 10:28 left in the third quarter as the Bears trimmed their deficit to 31-10. Oklahoma State answered with McCleskey making a diving grab of Cornelius’ 18-yard aerial to push the margin to 28.

Missouri State pulled within 38-17 when Huslig threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Antwan Woods with 6:28 left in the third quarter. Just over four minutes later, Cornelius tossed a 54-yard scoring pass to redshirt freshman Chuba Hubbard, and he threw his fifth TD pass 23 seconds into the final quarter when he teamed with McCleskey for a 29-yard score to make it 52-17.

Brown added a 77-yard touchdown run with 12:19 remaining.

