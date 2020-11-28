No. 21 Oklahoma State outslugs Texas Tech

When Texas Tech’s offense got into a groove in the second half Saturday, No. 21 Oklahoma State came up with plays on special teams and defense to counter the Red Raiders.

A few big plays sprinkled in didn’t hurt, either.

In a 50-44 victory in Stillwater, Okla., the Cowboys bounced back from a humbling loss the week before to Oklahoma, ended a two-game losing streak to Texas Tech and kept their longshot hopes of claiming a spot in the Big 12 Conference championship game.

Third-string running back Dezmon Jackson sliced and diced the Red Raider defense for 235 rushing yards and three touchdowns to buoy a big offensive day for Oklahoma State (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) that was necessary to withstand Texas Tech’s 639 total yards.

The Red Raiders produced 16 plays of 10 yards or more to account for 456 yards. The Cowboys countered with 15 big plays totaling 313 yards. Nine touchdowns covered 20 yards or more, seven on offense. To balance out the big plays, there were also six turnovers, three by each team.

Texas Tech (3-6, 2-6) racked up 251 yards in the third quarter to turn the game into a shootout. But the damage on the scoreboard was only two touchdowns, and OSU’s special teams and defense had a lot to do with that.

After the Red Raiders crept within 24-21 on Alan Bowman’s 48-yard touchdown pass to Erik Ezukanma, they tried a surprise onside kick. That backfired when Jason Taylor grabbed the ball on a room-service hop and darted 48 yards for a TD.

Texas Tech was on the move on the ensuing series when Tre Sterling swiped a Bowman pass and raced 65 yards for a pick-six, and suddenly the lead swelled to 34-24.

Xavier White’s 70-yard touchdown gallop pulled the Red Raiders within 34-31, but OSU notched the next 16 points, including a safety when Bowman was flagged for intentional grounding from the end zone.

Jackson was huge in the first half, scoring all three Cowboys’ touchdowns to help them lead 21-17. Thrust into action when starter Chuba Hubbard and backup La’Darren Brown were ruled out with injuries, Jackson turned in the best game of his career by a stretch.

He had plenty of company, as quarterback Spencer Sanders was a dual-threat thorn in Texas Tech’s side with 222 passing yards and 78 yards on the ground. Tylan Wallace hauled in seven passes for 129 yards.

The Red Raiders amassed 255 rushing yards, led by Sarodorick Thompson’s 133 yards and two scores. Bowman passed for 384 yards and three touchdowns -- two of which were snared by Ezukanma as part of six-catch, 183-yard performance.

