Cornelius leads Oklahoma State to upset of No. 9 West Virginia

Taylor Cornelius led a comeback by throwing five touchdown passes and running in a sixth as Oklahoma State stunned No. 9 West Virginia 45-41 on Saturday in Big 12 play at Stillwater, Okla.

Cornelius hit Tylan Wallace on an 11-yard touchdown throw in the final minute as the Cowboys (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) overcame a 17-point deficit in the second half.

West Virginia had 42 seconds for its last-gasp drive, and reached the 14-yard line on a David Sills V catch with one second left. After a timeout, Will Grier’s end-zone pass for Sills was batted down by cornerback A.J. Green.

It was Oklahoma State’s second upset of a top-10 visitor in the past month as it also defeated Texas. The Cowboys beat West Virginia (8-2, 6-2) for the fourth straight year.

Cornelius finished 30-of-46 for 338 yards passing and ran for 106.

Wallace, Oklahoma State’s Biletnikoff semifinalist, made seven catches for 62 yards. Dillon Stoner caught nine passes for 127 yards.

Chuba Hubbard, subbing for injured Cowboys running back Justice Hill, ran for 134 yards and caught a 1-yard touchdown as Oklahoma State became bowl-eligible.

Kennedy McKoy ran for a career-high 148 yards for West Virginia, which was vying to stay at the front of the Big 12 race.

Grier completed 27-of-48 passes for 364 yards and scored on a clutch fourth-down keeper in the fourth quarter. But he also lost a red-zone fumble.

West Virginia’s defense yielded a season-worst 604 yards and allowed touchdowns on each of Oklahoma State’s final three drives.

Cornelius ran in a 9-yarder that made it a three-point game with 4:47 left.

Gary Jennings sidestepped a defender on a 14-yard touchdown from Grier, and Sills made a one-handed grab on a 22-yard score to give the Mountaineers an early 21-7 lead.

The Cowboys pulled within 34-31 on Tyron Johnson’s 6-yard scoring reception in the fourth quarter.

McKoy scored ran for 55 yards on the game’s opening series, capped by a 5-yard touchdown. He added a 30-yard score that gave him a season-high 131 yards at the half.

At that point, West Virginia led 31-14, thanks to Evan Staley’s 43-yarder as time elapsed.

—Field Level Media