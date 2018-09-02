Herbert fires 5 TD passes as No. 24 Oregon tops Bowling Green

Oregon junior quarterback Justin Herbert threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead the 24th-ranked Ducks to a 58-24 win over Bowling Green on Saturday evening at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Herbert was 10 of 21 for 281 yards and two interceptions. He also ran six times for 41 yards.

Oregon fell behind 10-0 before scoring 37 consecutive points in the first half of the season opener for both teams.

Facing a fourth-and-14, Herbert threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Redd to get the Ducks within 10-7. Herbert added a 9-yard touchdown pass to Dillon Mitchell early in the second quarter to put the Ducks ahead for the first time at 14-10.

Herbert ran in a touchdown from 2 yards out later in the quarter to push the Ducks ahead 21-10. Herbert found Johnny Johnson III for a 40-yard score that pushed the lead to 18 points.

Oregon added a safety when Bowling Green snapped the ball over punter Grant Tinnerman’s head and he fell on it in the end zone.

Freshman Cyrus Habibi-Likio capped the first half for the Ducks with a 5-yard touchdown run that pushed Oregon ahead 37-10.

Bowling Green scored with six seconds left in the first half when Jarret Doege tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Clair that cut the deficit to 37-17 at the break.

Oregon safety Ugochukwu Amadi opened the second half with a 38-yard interception return for a score.

Herbert followed with a short pass to running back Taj Griffin, who went 83 yards for a touchdown that pushed the lead to 51-17.

Bowling Green answered with a 63-yard touchdown pass from Doege to Scott Miller.

Herbert returned to throw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Redd early in the fourth quarter.

Bowling Green took an early 10-0 lead after Doege threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Miller. Nate Needham opened the scoring for the Falcons with a 36-yard field goal.

Doege was 22 of 38 for 253 yards with three scores and two interceptions. Clair ran 25 times for 113 yards.

—Field Level Media